alert urgent

Merrillville crash leaves at least 1 seriously injured

Merrillville police stock

Merrillville Police responded to reports of a crash with at least one serious injury, Monday afternoon. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — At least one driver has been left seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Merrillville this afternoon, according to police. 

Merrillville police responded to reports of a crash on the 8900 block of Randolph Street at 1:21 p.m. Officers secured the scene and got medical aid for one of the drivers, who was seriously injured. 

The victim's identity has not been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing 

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

