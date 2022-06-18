Merrillville dog park remains on track

MERRILLVILLE — Construction of the Pawsville Dog Park won’t happen as early as expected, but officials continue planning for the facility.

Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, D-3rd, said he hoped to break ground for the project this summer or fall, but that will be delayed as the dog park committee examines funding sources for the project.

“It is going to happen,” Minchuk said. “It’s something near and dear to our hearts. Everybody wants to see it — it’s just going to take a little time."

An initial proposal for the site at 73rd Avenue and Broadway includes areas for large and small dogs, a dog rinse station, an overlook shelter area and a parking lot. The cost estimate for the work is about $1.8 million.

“Right now, the cost of supplies is just skyrocketing,” Minchuk said.

He said the $1.8 million figure is more than town officials anticipated, and the dog park committee pursued value engineering to bring the cost down.

Matt Lake, executive director of the Merrillville Stormwater Utility, said that by adjusting some amenities for the project, the estimated cost dropped to about $844,000.

Although some amenities from the initial plan have been changed, they could be added to the project in future phases, said Lake, a member of the dog park committee.

He said town officials want to ensure there are enough amenities at the site while keeping the cost down. It’s also important to make sure the park is aesthetically pleasing because of its location at 73rd Avenue and Broadway.

As planning continues for the dog park, the town could start a sponsorship campaign in which residents, businesses and other entities could provide financial support to the project.

The town had a similar campaign for the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and it received significant contributions.

Town Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, suggested Merrillville also investigate potential grants for the dog park.

“We’re looking at a bunch of things right now,” Minchuk said.

