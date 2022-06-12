Merrillville examining code enforcement issues

MERRILLVILLE — Work is starting to update town code, and officials want to increase staffing to beef up enforcement.

The Town Council will soon meet with the Code Enforcement Department to discuss instances in which existing ordinances aren’t strong enough as well as issues that aren’t currently covered in town code.

“We’re actually going to be revamping many ordinances, changing them to today’s world and today’s times,” Town Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said. “And giving our code enforcement team some meat so they can write warnings first to get people to comply and then, of course, follow up with an actual ticket or citation” if it’s needed.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, D-2nd, said the code enforcement team currently includes a director and two employees. The staff is responsive to concerns, but it can take time to enforce ordinances because of the size of the community.

“We have a lot of land now. Merrillville is a large geographical area, and it is a lot to keep up with, and so we really feel having an additional one or two code enforcement officers just makes sense,” Bella said.

Merrillville is planning to include additional code enforcement personnel in the 2023 budget and determine what funding is available to hire more staff for this year.

“We think it’s really needed because it takes time to get through the town every day, to look for these issues or respond to complaints that we get from residents or members of the council,” Bella said.

With more personnel, the town could be divided into districts and each employee would handle issues in their assigned area, Bella said.

“We’re trying to keep the community nice,” he said.

