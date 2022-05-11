Merrillville explores options for pond problems

“It could be tot lot parks, it could be a pond, it could be anything,” Lake said.
He discussed the measure after residents who live along a pond near 65th Avenue expressed concerns about the status of their pond.
Residents said they became aware of a drainage project involving another pond off 57th Avenue, and they were worried material from the 57th Avenue site would be used to fill in the 65th Avenue pond.
Lake said the town has no plans to move any material to the 65th Avenue pond, and Merrillville doesn’t have the authority to do so.
“They own that, that’s an HOA pond,” Lake said. “They have complete control over what happens there. It wouldn’t be my decision.”
Lake said the 57th Avenue pond enhancement project is still in the design phase and likely wouldn’t start for another year or two. The contract selected for the project would have to remove material from that pond, but it would be up to the contractor to determine where to haul it, Lake said.
Luncheon introduces youth, adults to etiquette
Ysabella Chico, 4, of Hebron, eyes her plate of food at the Northwest Indiana Youth Etiquette Luncheon on Saturday at the Jean Shepherd Community Center in Hammond.
Ex-NFL player: Region needs to develop its young talent
Rosie Lopez-Malagon, left, executive director of dual-credit programs at Ivy Tech Community College Lake County, assists Regan Bandy, 15, a sophomore at West Side Leadership Academy in Gary, at the NextGen Expo.
Munster’s Will Moell pitches in relief in the fourth inning against Highland wearing a jersey honoring coach Bob Shinkan and his 688 career wins at Munster on Monday. The longtime Munster coach died after battle with breast cancer in February.
TradeWinds consumers, from left, Janice Flemon, Lori Land and Sabrina Scheeringa perform on stage at the Treasure of TradeWinds Gala. The agency serving special needs people provided its own choir for evening entertainment.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
Alawna DeBold, 8, of Hebron, uses a knife and fork on a sample three-course meal at the Northwest Indiana Youth Etiquette Luncheon on Saturday at the Jean Shepherd Community Center in Hammond.
Colleen and Brian Hunsley's adopted kids
Cole Hunsley, 17, talks about his family as his mother, Colleen Hunsley, looks on.
Cole Hunsley, 17, looks on as his brother Chase, 19, gives his mother Colleen a hug.
Peace and Prayer Walk through MLK park
Pastor Herman A. Polk says a prayer at the conclusion of the Peace and Prayer service at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Hammond.
School City of Hammond School Board Trustee Carlotta Blake-King offers a prayer at the Peace and Prayer Walk at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Hammond.
LaTasha Maclin sings a pair of songs at the Peace and Prayer Walk at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Hammond.
Participants take a walk around Martin Luther King Jr. Park at the first Peace and Prayer Walk in Hammond.
Ex-NFL player: Region needs to develop its young talent
Emil Ekiyor, founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based InnoPower and a former pro football player, addresses the NextGen Expo on Wednesday at Avalon Manor in Hobart.
Jennifer-Ruth Green running for the US House District 1 seat
Jennifer-Ruth Green, left, is congratulated by Lake County Republican Party Vice Chairman Rachelle Baker.
Jennifer-Ruth Green running for the US House District 1 seat
Jennifer-Ruth Green, left, is congratulated by Lake County Republican Party Vice Chairman Rachelle Baker on Tuesday night.
Incumbent Sheriff Oscar Martinez is seeking reelection
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez gets a congratulatory kiss from his wife, Melissa, during a celebration Tuesday night at Halls of St. George in Schererville.
Incumbent Sheriff Oscar Martinez is seeking reelection
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., right, takes a selfie with Arnold and Rosa Guerrero, of Highland, on Tuesday night.
050422-nws-eldems_1
Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott gives a thumbs up as her husband Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott introduces her to supporters on Tuesday at Byway Brewing Co. in Hammond.
050422-nws-eldems_2
Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott is congratulated by a supporter after her victory on Tuesday at Byway Brewing Co. in Hammond.
Griffin wins Democratic nomination for Indiana Senate District 1
Indiana State Senator Michael Griffin, D-Highland, arrives at Andorra Banquets in Schererville on Tuesday evening.
050322-spt-bbh-mun_19
Munster’s Will Moell pitches in relief in the fourth inning against Highland wearing a jersey honoring coach Bob Shinkan and his 688 career wins at Munster on Monday. The longtime Munster coach died after battle with breast cancer in February.
050322-spt-bbh-mun_14
Munster’s Tyler Blair (18) takes the toss for an out from Brady Ginaven (4) in the second inning at Munster on Monday.
050322-spt-bbh-mun_18
Highland players wear hats embroidered with “Shink 25” honoring Munster coach Bob Shinkan who died in February.
TradeWinds annual gala returns in style
TradeWinds consumer Corey Crenshaw performs on stage at the Treasure of TradeWinds Gala.
TradeWinds annual gala returns in style
TradeWinds consumers, from left, Janice Flemon, Lori Land and Sabrina Scheeringa perform on stage at the Treasure of TradeWinds Gala. The agency serving special needs people provided its own choir for evening entertainment.