Merrillville explores options for pond problems

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville official believes a homeowners association ordinance could be an effective way to manage ponds and other common areas in neighborhoods.

Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville’s Stormwater Utility, said a proposed measure has been drafted regarding the creation of an HOA fee on tax bills.

The ordinance has been provided to the Town Council, but it hasn’t yet been added to an agenda for a vote.

There are many HOAs in town that aren’t active, which can make it difficult for them to address common areas the entities are responsible to maintain, such as drainage ponds.

“That would solve a lot of issues in neighborhoods that have HOAs because now you have a reliable stream of revenue,” Lake said of the proposed ordinance.

If the ordinance advances, the town would establish a fund for money to be deposited, and HOAs would determine how money would be spent in common areas.

“It could be tot lot parks, it could be a pond, it could be anything,” Lake said.

He discussed the measure after residents who live along a pond near 65th Avenue expressed concerns about the status of their pond.

Residents said they became aware of a drainage project involving another pond off 57th Avenue, and they were worried material from the 57th Avenue site would be used to fill in the 65th Avenue pond.

Lake said the town has no plans to move any material to the 65th Avenue pond, and Merrillville doesn’t have the authority to do so.

“They own that, that’s an HOA pond,” Lake said. “They have complete control over what happens there. It wouldn’t be my decision.”

Lake said the 57th Avenue pond enhancement project is still in the design phase and likely wouldn’t start for another year or two. The contract selected for the project would have to remove material from that pond, but it would be up to the contractor to determine where to haul it, Lake said.

