Merrillville fills director positions

Before taking the human resources position, Kathy Pettit served as the payroll administrator in the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. That background and her experience in insurance “tie into human resources,” Bella said.

Because of her tenure in the town, Kathy Pettit said she already is familiar with town employees.

“They all know me,” she said.

The council voted 5-2 to appoint Chilcott to the economic development director position. White and Spann voted in opposition.

Chilcott has been a town employee for about seven years, and she has most recently served as the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office bookkeeper.

That position has kept her heavily involved with Merrillville’s tax increment finance districts and bonds that have been associated with the Redevelopment Commission.

“I’m actually looking forward to going into a new direction with the town,” Chilcott said. “I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said she she is happy for both of the women as they move into different roles, but she is sad to see them leave her department. She said both women will train the people who will fill the office's payroll administrator and bookkeeper jobs.