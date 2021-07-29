 Skip to main content
Merrillville fills director positions
alert urgent

Merrillville fills director positions

Stock - Merrillville Town Hall
John J. Watkins, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — New director positions in Merrillville have been filled with people already familiar around Town Hall.

The Town Council on Tuesday appointed Kathy Pettit, wife of Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, as Merrillville’s human resources director and Angela Chilcott as the town’s economic development director. Both of the women are current employees in the town’s Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

Four of the seven Town Council members voted in support of appointing Kathy Pettit to the human resources position. Councilmen Leonard White and Don Spann voted against it, and Councilman Shawn Pettit abstained.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

White questioned if the decision would go against the state’s nepotism law, and Spann said it appears the move is “favoritism.”

“I just think it’s a little conflictual here,” White said. “Nothing against anybody in here, personally.”

Kathy Pettit became a town employee years before Shawn Pettit was elected to the council.

Council President Rick Bella said the appointment doesn’t involve hiring a new employee. Instead, the council is moving an employee of more than 20 years to a different role.

Statute doesn't apply

“This does not fall in the nepotism statute,” Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said.

Before taking the human resources position, Kathy Pettit served as the payroll administrator in the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. That background and her experience in insurance “tie into human resources,” Bella said.

Because of her tenure in the town, Kathy Pettit said she already is familiar with town employees.

“They all know me,” she said.

The council voted 5-2 to appoint Chilcott to the economic development director position. White and Spann voted in opposition.

Chilcott has been a town employee for about seven years, and she has most recently served as the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office bookkeeper.

That position has kept her heavily involved with Merrillville’s tax increment finance districts and bonds that have been associated with the Redevelopment Commission.

“I’m actually looking forward to going into a new direction with the town,” Chilcott said. “I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said she she is happy for both of the women as they move into different roles, but she is sad to see them leave her department. She said both women will train the people who will fill the office's payroll administrator and bookkeeper jobs.

“It’s going to be a hard act to follow because you all were really good employees,” Gibson said.

The council earlier this month created the human resources director and economic development director positions because of the growth in the community. That includes the town hiring many new employees when opening the Dean and Barbara White Community Center and an influx of development occurring in the municipality. Both director positions carry a maximum annual salary of $65,000.

