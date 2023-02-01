 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrillville firefighters rescue injured owl stuck in the middle of lake

  • 0
Rescue

Rescue

Firefighter Jason Coin, left, approaches a great horned owl Wednesday in the middle of a lake at Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville as Lt. Scott…

MERRILLVILLE — An injured great horned owl received a second chance at life Tuesday when firefighters rescued him from a thin patch of ice in the middle of a lake.

The groundskeeper at the Hidden Lake Park saw the owl struggling to fly that morning while a group of crows circled him from above. Nervous, the groundskeeper rushed to the owl, but the bird managed to flutter his wings toward the lake, where he landed on the ice.

The groundskeeper called Merrillville Animal Control, but when Officer Barbara Berger arrived, she realized that she might need some assistance to retrieve the owl. 

Firefighter Jason Coin and Lt. Scott Molchan of the Merrillville Fire Department arrived with cold-water suits and an ice rescue sled, Coin said. Both are trained dive team members.

The rescue took about 35 minutes and two tries to catch the owl. When Coin and Molchan first got close enough to capture the creature, the owl flailed farther away from the rescue team. Both men fell through the thin ice a few times during the process. 

Eventually, the men were able to approach the owl, swoop him up into a net and transfer him to the care of Erin Yantz, owner of Erin's Farm, an animal sanctuary in Hobart.

Great horned owl

Great horned owl

After he was rescued from a lake Wednesday in Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville, the great horned owl is receiving the proper care to heal his …

Yantz said she was called to the scene to offer aid. She said she is often summoned to help in these situations because of her experience working with animals.

"There was some bruising on [the owl's] wing and ripped feathers," Yantz said. "He could only fly about 10 feet at a time, 2 feet off the ground."

Yantz transported the owl to Humane Indiana's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Valparaiso, where he is getting the proper care to treat his injuries. Yantz intends to release the owl back into his natural habitat. 

Group rescue

Group rescue

Merrillville Animal Control Officer Barbara Berger (from left), Erin's Farm staff member Kevin Brauer, firefighter Jason Coin, Lt. Scott Molch…

Coin said he and Molchan have rescued various animals, but this was their first owl.

"It's still a life saved," Coin said.

