Merrillville is poised to become the first Northwest Indiana community to raise additional revenue for town projects using a food and beverage tax.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 45-5 Tuesday to endorse the Merrillville food and beverage tax proposal as part of a 53-page package of various tax law changes contained in House Bill 1499.

The Merrillville tax provision previously was approved by the chamber 46-3 as part of Senate Bill 428.

But the Republican-controlled House opted not to act on that proposal last week prior to a key deadline. As a result, the Senate decided to relocate the Merrillville language into another measure still advancing at the Statehouse.

The plan authorizes the Merrillville Town Council to enact a food and beverage tax of up to 1% on dine-in and take-home food and drinks sold at Merrillville eateries, bars and similar retailers.

If adopted at 1%, the Merrillville food and beverage tax would add 20 cents to a $20 dining tab and raise an estimated $1.3 million a year.

The Town Council alternatively could adopt a food and beverage tax at a 0.25%, 0.50% or 0.75% rate, according to the legislation.

The town plans to use the money to construct an 18,000-square foot expansion of the indoor recreational amenities at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, particularly more basketball and volleyball courts for youth and adult tournaments and other sporting events designed to attract out-of-town visitors to Merrillville.

Council President Rick Bella previously told state lawmakers the projected cost of the expansion is $6 million to $8 million because the footings for the expansion were put in place at the same time as construction on the 84,000-square-foot original building, which opened March 1, 2021.

The legislation now goes to a conference committee where lawmakers will decide which components of the differing House-approved and Senate-approved versions of the legislation will remain in a compromise measure that must be re-approved by each chamber to advance to the governor to be signed into law.

Gallery: Merrillville hit hard by storm