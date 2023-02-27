Hoosier senators overwhelmingly are on board with Merrillville's plan to try to attract more visitors and commerce to the town by expanding the indoor recreational amenities at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Senate Bill 428 authorizes the Merrillville Town Council to pay for the expansion by enacting a food and beverage tax of up to 1% on dine-in and take-home food and drinks sold at Merrillville eateries, bars and similar retailers.

If adopted at 1%, the Merrillville food and beverage tax would add 20 cents to a $20 dining tab and raise an estimated $1.3 million a year.

The Town Council alternatively could adopt a food and beverage tax at a 0.25%, 0.50% or 0.75% rate, according to the legislation.

Town officials recently told lawmakers they're interested in constructing an 18,000-square-foot expansion to the 84,000-square-foot community center, particularly to add more basketball and volleyball courts for youth and adult tournaments and other sporting events designed to attract out-of-town visitors.

Council President Rick Bella said the projected cost of the expansion is $6 million to $8 million because the footings for the expansion were put in place at the same time as construction on the original building, which opened March 1, 2021.

The food and beverage tax plan was approved by the Senate, 46-3, and now goes to the House for a decision on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The "no" votes came from state Sens. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and Mike Young, R-Indianapolis.

