The Merrillville Town Council will have the opportunity to decide, on or after July 1, whether to become the first Northwest Indiana community to raise additional revenue for town projects using a food and beverage tax.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval Friday to House Enrolled Act 1454, a behemoth, 235-page tax measure that included state authorization for Merrillville to enact a local food and beverage tax.

Specifically, the legislation permits the town to impose a food and beverage tax of up to 1% on all dine-in and take-home food and drinks sold at Merrillville eateries, bars and similar outlets.

If adopted at 1%, the Merrillville food and beverage tax would add 20 cents to a $20 dining tab and raise an estimated $1.3 million a year.

The Town Council alternatively could adopt a food and beverage tax at a 0.25%, 0.50% or 0.75% rate, according to the legislation.

The town plans to use the money to construct an 18,000-square foot expansion of the indoor recreational amenities at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, particularly more basketball and volleyball courts for youth and adult tournaments and other sporting events designed to attract out-of-town visitors to Merrillville.

Council President Rick Bella told lawmakers earlier this year the projected cost of the expansion is $6 million to $8 million because the footings for the expansion were put in place at the same time as construction on the 84,000-square-foot original building, which opened March 1, 2021.

The tax legislation, cosponsored by state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, was approved 76-20 in the House, and 35-15 by the Senate.

It's soon expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

According to the Department of Revenue, 34 Indiana municipalities or counties have enacted a food and beverage tax.

Each is set at 1%, except in Marion and Orange counties where the rate is 2%.

