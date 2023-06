Donald Spann Donald Spann, D-1, had served on the Merrillville Town Council for more than a decade, according to a news release.

MERRILLVILLE — Colleagues are mourning the loss of Town Councilman Donald Spann, D-1, who died unexpectedly Friday, according to a release from the Town of Merrillville.

Spann, 71, died in his home.

“I have been on the council with Don for his entire time, and we served on several committees together over the years,” Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6, said. “He was always funny and cared for his constituents. My heart goes out to the family.”

Affectionately nicknamed "Dapper Don," by Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, D-4, because he always wore suits to meetings and events, Spann served on the council for more than a decade, the release said.

While on the council, he participated in a Neighborhood Watch in his ward and Merrillville's Emergency Management Agency. Most recently, Spann was a member of the Merrillville Fire Territory Board. He also was appointed as a member of the council's Environmental Affairs & Public Health Committee, Parks & Recreation Committee, Public Works & Utilities Committee and Public Safety Committee. He previously served as vice president for the council.

"We will miss Don and the light-hearted humor that he brought to the council,” President Rick Bella, D-5, said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and close friends of Don, and we stand ready to assist all that we can as a town.”

He was a kind-hearted person who worked to serve his constituents in the ways they needed, Councilman Richard Hardaway, D-2, said.

Councilman Leonard White, D-7, said he struggled to find the right words to describe how he was feelings after hearing the news. The two, who were longtime friends, shared similar views on political matters.

"That’s my friend, and I miss him already," White said. "He was always there standing with me, and that’s what I’m going to miss.”

