Merrillville has buyer for former Fieldhouse

MERRILLVILLE — The town has a buyer for the former Fieldhouse facility.

The Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday approved a purchase agreement for the vacant building, which is located in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.

The price of the facility is close to $3 million, which is the average of appraisals the town received for the property.

Town officials haven’t yet named the buyer, but there is excitement about the entity that plans to occupy the 53,000-square-foot building.

“(Town Manager Patrick Reardon) was doing some marketing and they came to him,” Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said of the purchaser.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said Merrillville hopes to close on the sale as soon as possible.

Pettit said the town hasn’t received all of the details about the initiative, but he expects to learn more after the sale is finalized.

“There may be some incentives that the developer of the project will need, so that will be coming to us in the future, that’s still being discussed,” Svetanoff said.