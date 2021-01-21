Merrillville has buyer for former Fieldhouse

MERRILLVILLE — The town has a buyer for the former Fieldhouse facility.
The Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday approved a purchase agreement for the vacant building, which is located in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.
The price of the facility is close to $3 million, which is the average of appraisals the town received for the property.
Town officials haven’t yet named the buyer, but there is excitement about the entity that plans to occupy the 53,000-square-foot building.
“(Town Manager Patrick Reardon) was doing some marketing and they came to him,” Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said of the purchaser.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said Merrillville hopes to close on the sale as soon as possible.
Pettit said the town hasn’t received all of the details about the initiative, but he expects to learn more after the sale is finalized.
“There may be some incentives that the developer of the project will need, so that will be coming to us in the future, that’s still being discussed,” Svetanoff said.
The former Fieldhouse building has been vacant for years, and town officials are pleased that it could soon receive new life.
Merrillville leaders in 2014 decided to purchase it for $3.2 million to attract a Korean pharmaceutical company to the municipality.
Although the company leased the site for years, it never moved forward with plans to occupy the building.
Because the facility had been empty for several years, the town had to complete a variety of improvements last year before it placed the property on the market.
Once the sale is finalized, Merrillville will pay off the bond issue that was used to purchase the property in 2014. As of last year, the town owed about $950,000 on the bond issue.
After retiring the debt, the Redevelopment Commission will determine how the remainder of sale proceeds will be allocated, Pettit said.