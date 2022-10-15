 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrillville issues permit for 'record big' building

Crews work on The Silos at Sanders Farm industrial park planned for 196 acres of land on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st Avenues. The development will include multiple speculative facilities, and the buildings will offer a total of more than 2 million square feet of space when the project is finished.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Construction continues for the first building at the Silos at Sanders Farm, and the developer of the project is preparing to start on the next massive structure there.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, said Merrillville recently issued a building permit to Crow Holdings for a 1 million-square-foot speculative building that will be constructed at the Silos business park, which covers 196 acres of land on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.

Pettit said Merrillville generated about $325,000 through building permit fees for the facility.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The building size “has to be a record in the 50 years we’ve been incorporated,” Pettit said.

He said it will be the first 1 million-square-foot speculative building in Lake County.

“So that’s a feather in our cap,” Pettit said.

People are also reading…

He said Crow Holdings has been moving quickly with the Silos development following a groundbreaking ceremony that took place there in August.

“They’re ready to go with walls the first week of February, and they’re not slowing down,” Pettit said of the 1 million-square-foot building that could be finished in the third quarter of 2023.

The first facility under construction at Silos is 263,500 square feet. Walls are in place for that structure, which is expected to be delivered in January or February of 2023.

“They are aggressive,” Pettit said of Crow Holdings’ construction schedule.

When finished, the Silos will feature five speculative buildings that will offer about 2.3 million square feet of space in total. The business park represents a $225 million investment in Merrillville.

The Silos project is among other developments underway or in the works in Merrillville.

Don Koliboski, vice president of economic development for the Lake County Economic Alliance, said continued growth is needed to increase the town’s assessed value, which will help support Merrillville schools and town operations.

“The (town) administration has done a great job in attracting private investment, increasing assessed value, increasing revenue flow to the municipality,” Koliboski said. “As an economist, I realize that, and I see the growth and job creation and the increase in AV.”

