MERRILLVILLE — Human trafficking is an “equal opportunity destroyer” impacting all genders, races, cultures and socio-economic boundaries, Dr. Kalyani Gopal said.
“In Northwest Indiana we have a high rate of human trafficking and very few people are aware of that,” she said. “It’s so prevalent. It could be your daughter, granddaughter, niece or nephew.”
Each year, human trafficking is a $150 billion dollar industry globally, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The average age of a trafficked child is between 15 and 17, with long-term effects including autoimmune disorders, cancer, heart disease and mental illness.
On Wednesday evening, more than 250 people filled the Indian American Cultural Center in Merrillville to learn more about a “problem occurring in our backyards” from global experts, political leaders and survivors. The third annual United Nations World Day against Trafficking Persons dinner was hosted by SAFE Coalition for Human Rights and Ashley’s House.
SAFECHR is a Munster-based nonprofit organization founded by Gopal in 2014 with the mission to assist survivors of human trafficking with placement, treatment and rehabilitation. (For more information visit safechr.org). Ashley’s House was later established under SAFECHR as a residence for trafficking survivors and their children.
Every month, Gopal sees two or three newly identified victims from Northwest Indiana. Annually, 16,000 to 25,000 women and children are trafficked through the Midwest belt. Traffickers can be women or men in any profession who may recruit children in schools, or vulnerable adults in the community.
“I want people to be aware. It’s so prevalent,” said Gopal, who’s been in practice for more than 30 years. “Prevention is so much better than a cure. If you know something is happening in society, let’s fix it.”
‘Survivors have dreams’
The evening began with nine panelists who spoke on the “Human Trafficking Awareness Panel.” Mayra Rodriguez-Alvarez, an immigration attorney in Hammond, noted she has handled 25 labor trafficking cases in Northwest Indiana.
Oftentimes restaurant, construction or landscape workers aren’t aware they’re being labor trafficked, although they’re being overworked and underpaid, she said. In recent years, Rodriguez-Alvarez has uncovered labor trafficking cases by conducting a human trafficking screening when meeting with a new client.
“Unfortunately, the immigrant community is very vulnerable to these types of practices just because of their legal status, and the fear held over them that they will call immigration,” she said.
Harold D’Souza once feared as a parent, provider, protector and person. D’Souza came to the U.S. from India after following the advice and encouragement from a man who later became his trafficker. Although he had a master’s degree in commerce, he was exploited and forced to clean toilets for 18 months at a Cincinnati Dunkin Donuts. (If you are a victim or know someone being human trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888).
“Survivors have dreams,” he told the audience. “Survivors have passions.”
D’Souza flipped his four fearful P’s, and turned them into passion, purpose, power and prayers. To help others in similar situations, D’Souza co-founded Eyes Open International, a nonprofit organization that focuses on combatting human trafficking through empowerment and survivor-informed expertise.
At the event, D’Souza received the 2023 Human Rights Trailblazer Award for cultivating resilience, hope and freedom in vulnerable populations.
Panelist Linda Dixon was granted the 2023 Human Trafficking Exceptional Service Award for her help to combat human trafficking on a global scene. Dixon is the director of the Department of Defense Combating Trafficking in Persons Program Management Office.
CTIP PMO developed the Survivor Voices of Human Trafficking webpage to provide a platform for survivors of sex trafficking, forced labor and child soldiering to share their stories and provide awareness. Dixon leads the development of the CTIP policy, and creates training modules for military-related trafficking scenarios.
“It’s people like Dr. Gopal and Harold D’Souza that make this worthwhile,” Dixon said at the event. “I’m just a small piece of the puzzle and I just want to do my part.”
‘See something, say something’
Assistant United States Attorney Thomas McGrath said it’s becoming more common for people’s passports to be held or their families to be threatened if they don’t comply with traffickers. McGrath, who has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Indiana since 2013, said human trafficking is one of the hardest things to prosecute.
Successful prosecutions are so difficult because many children or adults don’t trust the system. Chetrice Romero, the cybersecurity state coordinator for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, said national estimates reveal 60% of foster families traffic their foster children. This creates an issue because if a foster child is experiencing behavioral problems at school, home is the first place educators will call, Romero said.
“Another scary thing is parents that are in a bad situation are selling their own children in America,” Romero said. “Not because they’re immigrants — this is happening with children who are born American. Our law enforcement agencies are working a very steep hill.”
Panelists encourage people to be aware of their surroundings and to “go with your gut” if you see a child or adult who may be getting trafficked. Common red flags include: parents who don’t let their children outside, children who are sensitive to touch, vehicles that have an air conditioning unit installed, and vehicles with two different license plates.
‘Let’s put our differences aside’
Indiana’s policy makers are putting aside political differences to enact bills combatting human trafficking. United State Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, and state representatives, John Bartlett, D-Indianapolis and Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, spoke on behalf of Indiana’s legislation Wednesday night.
This year, House Bill 1196 passed requiring commercial driver’s license applicants to attest to having watched an instructional video on how to recognize, prevent and report human trafficking.
Pol plans to reintroduce Senate Bill 481, or a similar bill next year. SB 481 would provide human trafficking prevention and victim assistance funds for victim transition services. It would also allowed community-based organizations to inspect sexually-oriented businesses. Additionally, it would require hospital staff to participate in proper training to identify and report human trafficking, Pol said.
“Just filing a bill sometimes can get people’s attention,” Pol said.
Mrvan, who joined panelists via video chat, previously authored Senate Bill 355, which was sponsored by Olthoff. SB 355 requires the department of education to enforce child abuse and child sexual abuse education programs in kindergarten through 12th grade.
This bill was strongly supported by Mrvan’s “No More Secrets” campaign introduced while he served as the North Township Trustee in effort to improve sexual abuse education across Indiana.
Panelists encourage people to contact state senators to make a change.
“All of us must continue to advocate for those survivors,” Mrvan said. “Let’s put our differences aside and do all that we can to end human trafficking in our city, our hometown, our state, our country and throughout the world.”
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care
Amanda Biagi, RN, BSN, Community Hospital
Many people have defining moments that set them on a certain path in life, and for one exceptional nurse, it was the experience of watching her grandmothers suffer from dementia that inspired her to pursue a career in health care.
“I knew early on, visiting them in nursing homes and hospitals and seeing how the nurses worked with them, that I wanted to become a nurse,” Amanda Biagi says.
For 19 years, Biagi has worked in the Neuroscience Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU) West at Community Hospital in Munster. The specialized unit focuses on neurological patients. Those on her floor require additional care after experiencing neurological events including seizures, strokes and brain tumors.
“The unit has copious amounts of admissions and discharges on a daily basis, making for a fast pace of a work environment,” Biagi says.
In addition to training the new graduate nurses that come through the Neuro IMCU, Biagi also is a charge nurse, providing guidance and leadership to other nurses who work with patients.
“She is highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable and very compassionate,” says Kathleen Vanek, Biagi’s nurse manager. “She is the Stroke Champion on the unit and possesses a strong desire to help others grow and learn.”
Biagi also mentors senior nursing students and allows them to shadow her in their last semester of nursing school, Vanek says.
“She is a true patient advocate,” she says. “She listens to her patients. She treats her patients as a whole. She is the nurse you want at your bedside. She has a sixth sense about her and anticipates her patient’s needs before they even ask.”
That's why Biagi has been selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
Biagi, 42, of Dyer, earned her associate’s degree in nursing in 2003 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2013, both from Purdue University Calumet in Hammond. She has a 16-year-old son and a network of family, coworkers and friends who she says have been supportive throughout her journey.
What she gives to her patients is inspiring, her family members say.
“She is a diligent worker who has worked for 19 years respecting her patients and making sure they are being taken care of in a proper manner,” says Rosemary Manuel, Biagi’s aunt and her nominator. “She goes above and beyond, and is a great person.”
Biagi says she channels her support network every day as she works to make a difference in the lives of her patients and their families.
“It is always rewarding when a patient or patient’s family tells you that you made an impact in their hospital stay or daily life,” Biagi says. “They will always remember that personal connection and time spent with them.”
Teddi Creekmore, RN, BSN, Valparaiso High School
During her interview to become a Valparaiso school nurse in fall 2020, Angela Buergler, RN, BSN, met someone who would become a valued colleague.
“From the instant I met her, I just knew she was someone that I wanted to work with,” Buergler said.
Buergler got her wish soon after and now serves upwards of 100 kids a day at Valparaiso High School with the school nurse who helped hire her: Teddi Creekmore, RN, BSN.
Creekmore has been an open door for Valpo students for eight years, and she has been selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
Buergler nominated Creekmore for the recognition.
Buergler
describes her colleague as a high energy person, dedicated to making a difference in her job and community.
“She loves these kids. She is compassionate, and she just empowers them,” Buergler says. “They just trust her.”
“I strongly believe every child should have at least one trusted adult,” Creekmore says. “They need to be able to feel safe.”
“If it wasn’t for her, I don’t think these kids would get through the school year,” Buergler says, regarding the supportive space Creekmore creates for students. “She is their anchor."
That's particularly important in light of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show increasing mental health issues in schools: Among adolescents, 29% experienced poor mental health and 42% felt persistently sad or hopeless.
Creekmore says she is amazed at what students share with her, but sometimes mental health issues surface in physical symptoms such as stomach aches and lack of sleep.
Creekmore also sees her fair share of physical education injuries and flu bugs.
She notes that the full scope of being a school nurse, which includes helping students mange chronic conditions such as diabetes, is an often unrecognized challenge.
Her team also administers immunizations, and she is at the ready with an EPI pen for students at a higher risk for severe allergic reactions.
During the height of the pandemic, Buergler says, Creekmore was a huge resource to the school in its approach to managing everything from contact tracing to administering quarantine protocols.
“She took it head-on,” Buergler says. “She rose to the occasion as a lot of nurses do in this profession. When the need arises, you don’t complain.”
Creekmore is no stranger to hard work, having been in nursing for 24 years.
Originally from the Ann Arbor area, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Madonna University in Livonia, Mich. Later, she worked nights as an operating room nurse.
Creekmore was drawn to the operating room specialty when her uncle, a physician's assistant, arranged for her to observe open heart surgery when she was 12.
She says it took some time to adjust to the long hours and overnight schedule of the OR, but she loved its technical precision.
Now, as a school nurse, she has the same schedule as her teenage daughter, and summer and winter breaks to enjoy.
But her favorite part of the job remains the kids.
“I've really enjoyed the relationships I’ve built with a lot of these kids,” she says. “Being a school nurse for the last eight years has been very rewarding.”
Ashley Dilosa, RN, BSN, Franciscan Health Crown Point
Though Ashley Dilosa originally began her medical career in college studying pre-med, a loved one’s health-care experience caused her to change course.
“I saw my family member receiving poor care and decided I wanted to be at the bedside so I could help patients and be an advocate for them,” she says.
It was a pivotal moment for Dilosa and her journey.
“When my great-grandmother ended up with a bedsore and it later led to an infection, that stuck with me because it was a simple task that could have possibly prevented a negative outcome,” she says.
Dilosa is now a Nurse Manager in the surgery department at Franciscan Health Crown Point, where she directs and manages all operational aspects of the unit, provides leadership to staff and ensures patients receive safe care according to hospital policies and standards.
For this, she has been chosen as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
“What I love most about my job is the people you meet and the relationships you build,” she says. “You get to know patients and their families and bring them a sense of peace and hope while they are going through a stressful time in their lives.”
As a nurse for 17 years, Dilosa says she has watched families lose loved ones, and through those experiences, she has learned the impact a nurse can have as a comforter for those in need.
“Families are trusting us with their loved ones, and we are to provide them with the same love and compassion that we would provide to our own loved ones,” she says. “No matter how small or how big the need, our presence makes a huge difference in the lives of many.”
Each day, she says she strives to simply be available for those who need her and to meet their needs the best way she can.
“When people come to the hospital, they are vulnerable and weak,” Dilosa says. “It’s in those times when you are needed the most.”
Dilosa, 41, of Merrillville, earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University Northwest. She was an emergency room nurse at Franciscan Hammond for about five years and a nurse manager/circulator at CBC Surgery Center for seven years. She also was a house supervisor and nurse manager at Methodist Hospitals before beginning her current position at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Dilosa is married with five children and active in her church.
“What amazes me about Ashley is her ability to work the long and unpredictable hours of her current job while performing the duties of a mother, wife and active church member,” says Daryl James, her stepfather. “In spite of all that she does, she still finds time to attend boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games, football games and volleyball games in support of her children. She also finds the time to support her oldest daughter in her academic and athletic college activities. She is an excellent nurse as evidenced by her compassion, care and concern for the people she serves.”
Any challenges she faces are overcome with the help of her family and faith, Dilosa says.
“I take it to God and ask him for direction,” she says. “I acknowledge him in everything I do. My faith is what I lean on. It gets me through life.”
Sophia Hunt, RN, Methodist Hospitals Northlake
“Nursing is a very caring profession,” says Wanda Jordan, a critical care nurse and manager of the intensive care unit at Methodist Hospitals Northlake in Gary.
“You can learn the clinical skills,” she says, but you also have to notice changes in your patients to be able to respond to them effectively.
The job requires people who are “respectful, knowledgeable and resourceful.”
According to Jordan, Sophia Hunt is one of those people.
A registered nurse in Jordan’s ICU, Hunt is proud to come from the town where she practices nursing. “I’m from Gary, Ind.,” she says. “And I’m glad to be able to serve my community.”
After pursuing an interest in phlebotomy, Hunt found her calling in nursing, a move that has led her to be selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
She says she had always been interested in nursing but wasn’t sure about the path to the profession. That was until she had her first child in 2002. It was the care she received at the hospital where she now works that inspired her to go for it. “It pushed me to go ahead and get it started,” Hunt says.
Putting herself through Indiana University Northwest by working as a Transportation Security Administration agent, Hunt graduated with a nursing degree. In her last semester at IUN, she started working at Methodist as part of a capstone program that helps students get job experience. At the end of this program, Hunt accepted a job offer at Methodist Norhtlake. “I’ve been there since I graduated,” she says.
Jordan, who has been a mentor to Hunt, says she has grown in the job.
“I was her preceptor when she got out of nursing school,” says Jordan. “She has excelled. She is a very good critical care nurse.”
Hunt loves nursing and it shows in her dedication to patients and their loved ones.
“She always bonds very well with the families,” says Jordan.
Hunt says she loves seeing the families make it through too. “When you get some of these people who are really ill and the prognosis is poor and you watch them make it through to another unit, make a recovery, it's amazing.”
Jordan calls Hunt a role model when discussing her strengths as a charge nurse, a supervisory role on a given shift.
“She is the night charge nurse,” says Jordan. “In my absence, she runs the unit.”
Overnight Hunt will make the schedule for the morning and make sure patients and colleagues get what they need.
“She understands how the unit should function and has staffing responsibilities,” says Jordan. “She understands the complexity of patients and can take care of patients in multisystem failure.”
When asked what makes a good nurse, Hunt focuses on patience and perseverance.
“I have seen a lot of nurses grow over the years,” she says. “I think nursing takes a special person. You need to truly enjoy taking care of people.”
Emma Ibarra, RN, BSN, Methodist Hospitals Southlake
“I’ve always had a desire to help people,” says Emma Ibarra, who has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is a registered nurse at Methodist Hospitals Southlake in Merrillville. “I like working with people and treating the patient as a whole. It’s important to spend time with them and to get to know them.”
Ibarra, who graduated from St. Mary’s College in South Bend in 2020, had to deal with the pandemic while finishing school, completing her clinical work virtually and beginning to work as a nurse at a time when many others were leaving because of COVID.
But despite this and the 12-hour night shifts she works, Ibarra remains upbeat in her first job since graduating. This is one reason she was selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
“She comes into work and greets people both the staff and patients. She’s friendly, works very hard and is always willing to help out,” says colleague Catherine Rebello, RN. “She’s kind, caring and tries her best to always meet her patient’s needs. She’s really a great nurse.”
In nominating Ibarra for this recognition, her mother, Shannon Ibarra, describes her work as challenging. "Her job not only requires her to use her nursing skills but also to work as an aide and provide environmental and food services as well. It’s also demanding in other ways because on some nights the patient (to nurse) ratio is 7:1."
Calling her compassionate and extremely empathetic, Ibarra's mother goes on to say to say Ibarra deserves every accolade possible for being a field that is often underappreciated.
Ibarra, who grew up in Hobart and now lives in Portage, says that one of the most important and fulfilling aspects of her job is working as a team and the trust and camaraderie that develops among them.
“Our team is very close,” she says. “We do total care on four to five patients, sometimes even more. I know I can rely on my team members, and they can rely and depend on me. I’m very happy that I went into nursing, and I love the night shift.”
When she’s not working, Ibarra says turns to music.
“I love going to concerts, and I love all kinds of music,” she says. “It keeps me sane."
Lizette Leitelt, RN, BSN, St. Catherine Hospital
Ask any woman who has given birth in a hospital and they’ll likely note the kindness of a nurse.
Lizette Leitelt is one of those special people who spends her shifts in the Family Birthing Center at St. Catherine Hospital helping women through labor and caring for them as they recover and adapt to becoming mothers.
Although she’s been a Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum nurse since 2003, she says it never gets old. “There are so many things to do as an LDRP nurse, so many things to teach your patients and be an advocate for them,” says Leitelt.
The Bishop Noll graduate attended Purdue University Calumet, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. After a short time as a nurse fellow in a medical/surgical unit, she transferred to the Family Birthing Center following graduation.
“Lizette is amazing at multitasking. She is the unit’s charge nurse, but she wears many hats,” says LaTina D. Ashana RN, BSN, and nurse manager. “Not only does she take care of patients, she does the unit’s schedule, assigns preceptors to new staff — she also will precept — all while serving as a role model to her co-workers. She is one of the most experienced nurses on the unit. She is coming up on her 20th year in nursing. No matter what is going on on the unit, she always maintains a positive attitude and calm demeanor.”
This explains why Leitelt was chosen as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
Leitelt says was influenced by growing up with older cousins who were nurses and encouraged by her parents in her career choice.
“The biggest thing I have learned in my role as a nurse is teamwork is a must for success in patient care,” she says. "When I was being trained, my preceptors taught me to always assist my co-workers when they have a difficult team of patients or have too many tasks at one time. I also precept the newer nurses and make sure to emphasize the importance of teamwork."
Her dedication to teamwork has been noticed. “Lizette provides a blueprint for what it means to be a nurse,” Ashana says. “She loves what she does, and despite any challenges, she comes to work with a smile and puts her patients first and provides them the best care — all while being a team player and lending a hand to her co-workers. She cares for her patients by listening to them, supporting them and advocating for them, every day, every shift. That’s important for patients to feel like they matter and they are being heard. Lizette makes all of her patients feel this way.”
“I want my patients and their families to feel special and cared for like I would want myself and my family to be treated and cared for," Leitelt says. "Being in pain and at a hospital not knowing what to expect is scary. I want my patients to know and understand their plan of care, that includes keeping them informed of their care and educated on what we as nurses are doing to help them.”
Leitelt delivered her own son in the department in 2010 with her amazing crew of nurses there for her. She enjoys watching him play hockey and baseball and hanging out with her pups.
Jennifer Meade, LPN, ASN, RN, BSN, Regency Hospital
Jennifer Meade was 13 years old when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and it was then that she decided to become a nurse.
“From a young age, I knew I wanted to go into a helping profession,” says Meade, who has worked at Regency Hospital, a critical illness recovery hospital in Portage, for 15 years. She currently is a Registered Nurse House Supervisor.
Through the years, Meade, who started her career as a licensed practical nurse with a technical certification from Ivy Tech Community College in 2001. has consistently furthered her education.
“I returned to school there in 2004 to become a registered nurse and earn my Associate of Science in Nursing and then was able to complete my Bachelor of Science in Nursing through the University of Kentucky in 2019,” says Meade, who has also worked as a rehabilitation nurse and in home health and long-term care.
Meade’s commitment to continuing education bolsters her commitment to nursing. It also is why Meade has been selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
“Jennifer treats every patient as if they were a relative. She takes good care of them. She listens to them. She makes sure that they get the attention they need no matter what,” says her friend and former colleague Nicole Johns, a respiratory therapist. “She goes way out of her way to make sure they get the best care. She is one of the best nurses I have ever worked with.”
In nominating Meade for this honor, Johns wrote: Meade is “a compassionate patient advocate for each patient on our unit. Her patient care is exactly what you would want for your family member. As a House Supervisor, she is on the floor assisting her staff as needed. She is detail oriented ... Her patients always compliment her. Her staff adores her, and she deserves to be recognized.”
Meade has a sense of humor as well.
“When I was eight months pregnant, I somehow tripped over my own two feet and fell to the floor,” recalls the mother of three.
This happened when she was taking care of a critical patient who was on a ventilator. When the patient asked if he should push the call light so someone could come and help her, Meade said no, she didn’t want anyone to know what happened.
“I resumed what I was doing, thinking to myself I’m glad nobody saw me,” she says. ” I thought I got away with it. But it didn’t work out that way. He told everyone that came in what happened.”
For Meade, the best part of her job is seeing a successful outcome with patient care.
“I love when our patients get better and can return home,” says Meade, noting that the typical stay of the critical care patients at Regency is about 21 days. “Our patients are weak and deconditioned so when they can be weaned from a ventilator, start eating again, walking and talking and are ready to return home, I know we have done our job.”
Brandi Morlan, RN, BSN, Michigan City Area Schools
“Seeing the smiles and excitement on their faces when they see me brings my heart so much happiness.”
And that is what Brandi Morlan loves about being the Nursing Chair for the Michigan City Area Schools.
“I also enjoy watching students grow from small children into young adults throughout their years in school,” says Morlan, a registered nurse who won the popular vote in The Times of Northwest Indiana’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care polling.
“Brandi is amazing,” wrote Betsy Kuhn, director of communications for the Michigan City Area Schools. Kuhn nominated Morlan for bringing health and well-being to their community.
“My grandmother was a WWI nurse, and my mother was a nurse, so I really appreciate what it takes to be one. Brandi is calm and caring, super organized, and has a wealth of knowledge," Kuhn says of Morlan. "She is a rock-star nurse.”
Morlan moved to LaPorte from Michigan in 2003 and trained at Ivy Tech Community College and Western Governors University. She has been a nurse for 15 years, first providing care and case management to patients in-home and then as a school nurse at Edgewater Elementary School in Michigan City.
Morlan applied for and was appointed Michigan City Area Schools nursing chair in 2021 when the director of nursing retired. With 10 years of experience as a building nurse in the district, Morlan saw it as an opportunity to further her career and expand her skills.
Kuhn lauds Morlan’s leadership of the district’s 11 full-time nurses. “She leads an amazing team of nurses for our school system. Brandi was key in helping our district navigate the COVID pandemic — connecting with state and local health ofﬁcials to create protocols, training staff and communicating with families. Last fall, she helped organize an immunization catchup event that served a large number of our students and their families.”
“I have always been one to care for and help others,” explains Morlan, who has three children, ages 9, 5 and 3. “Nursing comes with a rewarding feeling of making a difference in someone's life … for the patients and the families as well.
“My family,” says Morlan, “is my inspiration. They have always encouraged me and supported me along the way. I love that my children can look up to me and see how we can make the world a better place by helping others.”
Students are her favorite part of being a school nurse, especially “watching the students grow," Morlan says. "I have been with the same school district long enough that my elementary students are now graduating or have graduated.”
“I love that they still remember me,” when they see each other in the community, Morlan says, adding “I love being able to do as much as we can to help them succeed.
“It makes my heart whole helping others,” she says.
Lisa Porter, RN, BSN, Methodist Hospitals Southlake
It’s rare that someone spends more than four decades in the same job anymore, especially in a stressful and taxing career. That’s exactly where Lisa Porter is — more than 40 years in as a registered nurse in the Renal Dialysis Unit of Methodist Hospital’s Southlake campus in Merrillville. And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Her presence is a light for her co-workers and patients, who have expressed how her care made a difference. In recognition of that, Porter this year received the hospital's Daisy Award, which is part of a national program.
According to Nursing Manager Cyndi Rogers, who oversees Porter’s department, there has been a lot of positive patient feedback related to her care.
“She is the most sweet and compassionate nurse to be around. She looks for the little things to make their stay here as easy as it possibly can be,” says Rogers. “She’s one of those nurses who follows up and makes sure the needs of her patients have been met.”
Rogers, who has worked with Porter for a year and a half, says Porter also has a big effect on nurses who are new to the field. “She is definitely a mentor to others,” Rogers says.
In addition to her typical nursing duties, Porter also is the unit-based wound and ostomy nurse. “She’s got extra education that way and monitors skin care of the patients,” says Rogers.
Porter credits her mother as her inspiration to become a nurse. As Porter reached a point in nursing school where she was discouraged and thinking about quitting, her mother urged her to finish and enrolled to go to school alongside her. The duo studied together and graduated from Indiana University Northwest in Gary together, then both went to work at Methodist. Her mother, who passed away a couple years ago, worked at the hospital about 25 years.
Porter says she feels humbled, honored and surprised to be recognized as a top nurse in the Region by peer review. And while she’s hesitant to accept accolades for doing the job she signed up to do, a co-worker reminded her that such recognition is good for the profession. “She made me realize it is good for nurses everywhere to know that you can get recognition for a being a caring nurse and doing everything we do to take care of our patients.”
Her favorite part of her role is the opportunity to go beyond the daily tasks of giving medications and taking vital signs. “It’s lending an ear and giving emotional support and doing extra things that make people feel better and more comfortable, like getting a warm blanket from the warmer or holding their hand or just talking with them.”
The biggest thing she said she’s learned as a nurse is the importance of being a team player. “I never did sports, so never really understood being part of team before. But you need to support the other nurses and help one another. To be successful, you have to take care of each other. It’s everybody’s unit and everybody’s patients.”
She's also quick to acknowledge the outstanding leadership she has.
Porter has been married to her high school sweetheart, Tim, since 1981 and the couple has two daughter, both nurses, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. “Babysitting is the joy of my life,” she says. “We like camping. We have a cabin and like to spend time there. We have a big family, and we are really close.”
Cheryl White, CCRN, Methodist Hospitals Northlake
Driven by an unyielding passion to serve and make a meaningful difference, Cheryl White spends her nights on the intensive care unit floor, providing critical care to those who need her most.
White, a certified critical care nurse at Methodist Hospitals’ Northlake campus, has an unshakeable commitment, her colleagues say.
“The care she provides to her patients is impeccable,” says Wanda Jordan, White’s nurse manager in the ICU. “She’s compassionate, caring, resourceful and has great outcomes with her patients.”
White, 52, has been a nurse with Methodist Hospitals for nearly 30 years. She began her career working in medical/surgical nursing before transitioning to the ICU.
“I always just wanted to help people, and I was interested in medicine,” the Hammond resident says. “Nursing would satisfy that curiosity.” This is one reason White was chosen as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
In the ICU, White provides specialized treatment to patients who are acutely ill and require critical medical care.
“I like the fact I’m helping people in a critical time of need, being there for patients and helping them through their medical crisis,” she says.
White has also taken an active role in mentoring new nurses and student nurses who are experiencing the profession for the first time. With a continued nursing shortage, White says she tries to be a positive influence on new nurses who need the support.
“I try to show them that nursing is a good profession and there’s nothing wrong with serving someone and being there for people in their time of need,” she says.
As a preceptor, White supervises nursing students during their clinical rotations. She stresses to the young nurses that they should never be content with the amount of knowledge they hold.
“Nursing is always evolving and you should never be satisfied with what you know,” White says. “There’s always room to learn more.”
White earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Purdue Calumet in 1993. She balances working in the ICU with her joy of gardening and baking, as well as spending time with her husband and son.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care: The judges
Marie D. Forszt, vice president, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Community Healthcare System
Marie D. Forszt, MPA, RHIA, is vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company of Community Healthcare System. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Record Administration from Indiana University School of Medicine and her Master of Public Administration degree from Indiana University.
Forszt began her professional career at Community Hospital and has 33 years of health-care management experience in areas including health information, service line development, operational management, patient satisfaction, cardiovascular research and marketing and community relations. As vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, she oversees marketing, patient experience, health information management and the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
Forszt is a member of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD). She also is on the Board of Community Cancer Research Foundation.
Julie Kerns, BSN, MS-Health Informatics, assistant vice president, Patient Care Services, Methodist Hospitals
Julie Kerns has worked at Methodist Hospitals for more than 20 years. Her career at Methodist began as a bedside nurse. She has held multiple positions in the organization including supervisor of Employee Health, Clinical Nurse manager, Oncology Nurse navigator, director of Nursing Quality and Regulatory Compliance and, most recently, assistant vice president of Patient Care Services at the Southlake Campus.
Kerns holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Valparaiso University and a Master of Science in Health Informatics from the University of Illinois Chicago.
Marsha King, dean of the University of St. Francis, Crown Point Campus; associate professor, University of St. Francis
Marsha King, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CNE, received her Associate, Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Nursing from Purdue University Northwest and her Doctor of Nursing Practice in systems leadership from Rush University, Chicago. She also has a master’s degree in business administration. Certified as a nurse executive-advanced and a certified nurse educator, King has extensive experience in leadership positions in clinical, administrative and academic environments as well as more than 20 years experience as a chief nursing officer.
A member of the Indiana State Board of Nursing and president for four years, King has received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, Northwest Indiana Influential Women in Education 2016 and the 2017 Athena Award, for leadership and mentoring of women. She is a member of the executive leadership team for Go Red for Women and a board member of the Lake County American Heart Association. She also sits on the Area Health Education Center Advisory Council. She also lectures on a variety of topics at a local, regional and national level.
Jennifer Philbin, dean of nursing, Ivy Tech Community College
Jennifer Philbin, MSN, RN, received her bachelor’s degree from Lewis University in 1996 and her master’s from South University in 2009. She has been in academia for more than 15 years in LPN and RN programs in Illinois and Indiana. In her current role as dean of the School of Nursing at Ivy Tech, Philbin has overseen the LPN, RN and LPN to RN educational tracks for the Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus for five years.
Philbin also has worked in multiple areas in nursing from medical/surgical, hospice, home health and organ procurement. However, her passion remains in the community college to provide quality nursing education to the Region. She also is an ambassador for the National League for Nursing, a nursing education organization.
Andrew Steele, managing editor, The Times of Northwest Indiana
Andrew Steele is managing editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Steele has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Indiana University and an MBA from Valparaiso University. He joined The Times in 2014 and has served as assistant deputy editor and transportation reporter.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care is produced by the Special Sections and Marketing Teams of The Times of Northwest Indiana.