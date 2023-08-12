MERRILLVILLE — With the Town Manager position vacant in Merrillville, the Town Council is seeking a person to lead municipal operations on a temporary basis.

Merrillville has started seeking applicants to serve as Interim Town Manager.

The Town Manager position became open after former Town Manager Patrick Reardon resigned from the role in July.

The Town Council will conduct a nationwide search to fill the vacancy. It hasn’t been determined how long that process will be, so an Interim Town Manager is needed while the search takes place.

“Merrillville is a vibrant and diverse community that offers a high quality of life for its residents and businesses,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “We are looking for an Interim Town Manager who can lead our town with integrity and efficiency.”

Bella said an ideal candidate has experience in local government administration. He said salary and benefits are negotiable.

Applicants should have strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills as well as an extensive knowledge of budget/finance, economic development, and planning.

“Merrillville is Indiana’s largest town with a population of more than 36,000 residents, and we’re looking for a person who is interested in joining our team and making a positive impact on the community,” said Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, chairman of Merrillville’s Personnel Policy and Employee Benefits Committee.

An application can be found at www.merrillville.in.gov/departments/human_resources.php

Applications, resumes, and cover letters can be emailed to Merrillville Human Resources Director Kathy Pettit at kpetti t@merrillville.in.gov or mailed to 7820 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Steve King, Merrillville’s Engineering Administrator/Street Department Director, will serve as Acting Town Manager until an Interim Town Manager is named.