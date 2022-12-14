Merrillville names interim chief of police

MERRILLVILLE — The new year will bring a new top cop in Merrillville.

The Town Council unanimously selected Kosta Nuses on Tuesday as interim police chief, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino is retiring, and his last day in the role is Jan. 1.

“I know he will do a good job and he will put us in a good place,” said Councilman Jeff Minchuk, chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

Nuses has been assistant chief since 2020. As interim chief, he will have the same duties, responsibilities and privileges that Cuttino has had. He said he’s thankful for the opportunity to serve in the position.

“I appreciate you guys giving me a chance to show you what we can do, and I’m not going to let anyone down,” Nuses told the council.

Nuses is starting his 18th year in law enforcement, and his entire career has been at the Merrillville Police Department. Nuses is a Merrillville resident, and he was educated in the Merrillville school system.

As assistant chief, Nuses has been instrumental is starting programs within the Police Department, including establishing a K-9 unit.

He said he wants to implement more initiatives to enhance safety in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues have prevented the department from advancing some of those plans.

“We’ve had a lot of hurdles because 2020 was a very crazy year. 2021 and 2022 haven’t been much better,” Nuses said. “I’m hoping things calm down and normalize now so we can start moving forward with implementing some of the things we’ve wanted to do.”

Minchuk said the interim chief role will last for six months. That’s because Cuttino will remain on the town payroll after his last official day because of accrued time off.

“Once that six-month period is over, then we will go ahead and start that normal (hiring) process as we usually do,” Minchuk said.