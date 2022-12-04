Merrillville officials have vision for 61st Avenue corridor

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials have a vision for the 61st Avenue corridor, enhancing it from the Merrillville/Hobart border to Taft Street.

To that end, Town Manager Patrick Reardon said engineering firm Butler, Fairman & Seufert has prepared an application for federal funding available for road initiatives in the Region.

“The 61st Avenue project, what we’re going to envision is a lot of aesthetics, ornamental lighting, planters, illuminated signs, intersection improvements, modernizing that stuff,” said Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator/public works director.

Reardon said the project will be similar to what Merrillville accomplished with improvements to the 93rd Avenue corridor.

The initiative also could include the creation of a roundabout at 61st and Taft Street. Officials said Hobart has a roundabout on the 61st Avenue corridor, and another will be built at 61st and Marcella Boulevard in Hobart.

Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, said he had conversations with Reardon about what's proposed for 61st Avenue.

“I was kind of happy to see some type of activity occurring on 61st Avenue,” White said.

He also said he’s talked to residents about the potential for a roundabout at Taft Street, and several seemed supportive of creating one there.

Although planning has started, town officials said it will take time before construction could begin.

“It’s probably 2026, 2028 before it even starts,” Councilman Richard Hardaway, D-2nd, said.

Town officials said the 61st Avenue proposal isn’t the only long-term project on the Merrillville’s radar.

King said Merrillville is planning to meet with the Indiana Department of Transportation about enhancing the Broadway corridor.

INDOT is responsible for Broadway, and officials believe the road needs multiple upgrades between U.S. 30 in Merrillville and U.S. 231 in Crown Point

Development at the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park has increased traffic on the road. Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said widening Broadway might be needed to handle additional traffic.

Reardon said Merrillville is expected to schedule a meeting with town, state and Crown Point officials to discuss how the corridor can be improved.