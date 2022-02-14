Merrillville officials want to fix Whitcomb Street curve

MERRILLVILLE — The proposed Liberty Estates subdivision will be a popular topic Tuesday in Merrillville.

The project will be discussed during a 5:30 p.m. Redevelopment Commission session, and the Plan Commission will review the development in a 6:30 p.m. meeting that follows.

Luxor Homes is pursuing the Liberty Estates project that covers 200 acres near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street. The development is expected to include single-family homes, ranch-style residences, triplex homes, hundreds of apartment units and other residential products. Plans also call for commercial lots.

The Plan Commission is scheduled to consider granting final planned unit development approval during the 6:30 p.m. session.

Before that happens, Town Councilman Shawn Pettit wants town officials and the development team to create a plan to address a dangerous curve on Whitcomb Street. The road condition will be reviewed at the 5:30 p.m. Redevelopment Commission meeting.

Plan Commission member Brian Dering described the area as “a blind curve” with a bad drop off.

Because Library Estates will increase traffic in that area, town officials want to make that curve safer.

Pettit said that addressing the curve shouldn’t be the sole responsibility of Luxor Homes and that the town will participate in fixing the issue.

“This is an existing condition,” Pettit said.

Converting the curve to a roundabout is among solutions being reviewed.

“It just has to be fixed,” Dering said.

Regardless of what takes place on Whitcomb Street, town officials seemed pleased with development plans for Liberty Estates.

“I am 100% behind your project,” Dering said.

