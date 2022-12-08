Merrillville organizes house decorating contest

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville residents in the holiday spirit can apply for the town’s outdoor home-decorating contest.

Applications are due by Dec. 12, and town officials will judge entrants from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 through 21.

Decorations must be able to be viewed from the street at night, and they must be turned on by 6 o'clock each night of the judging week.

The town will select a winner from each of Merrillville’s seven wards. Winners will receive a $100 gift card, yard sign and decorative award.

Visit merrillville.in.gov for applications and rules. Applications can be submitted to lrosas@merrillville.in.gov or in person at the Town Administration office at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway.