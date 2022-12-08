 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrillville organizes house decorating contest

Danny Werner's annual light display

Danny Werner's annual light display at his home in Merrillville.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville residents in the holiday spirit can apply for the town’s outdoor home-decorating contest.

Applications are due by Dec. 12, and town officials will judge entrants from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 through 21.

Decorations must be able to be viewed from the street at night, and they must be turned on by 6 o'clock each night of the judging week.

The town will select a winner from each of Merrillville’s seven wards. Winners will receive a $100 gift card, yard sign and decorative award.

Visit merrillville.in.gov for applications and rules. Applications can be submitted to lrosas@merrillville.in.gov or in person at the Town Administration office at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway.

