Merrillville paves the way for major roadwork

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville is about to embark on an ambitious $1.6 million road project to rebuild Harrison/Madison Street from the Gary border to 68th Avenue.

That's expected to begin in June.

“We have several projects that are going to be going on in the town this year,” said Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator and public works director.

“We’re going to wait for school to let out to lessen the impact to the schools,” King said.

Another project is being planned to pave 83rd Avenue from Randolph Street to the Hobart border.

King said that both of those projects will involve road restrictions and that information will be posted on the town’s website — merrillville.in.gov — when it becomes available.

Although restrictions will be in place, “residents will always have access to their homes,” King said.

The town’s 2022 local paving program will start in early May, and it will focus on improving roads in Merrillville’s 2nd and 6th wards. The budget for that work is slightly more than $5 million, King said.

Last year’s local paving program enhanced roads in Merrillville’s other wards.

King said the Indiana Department of Transportation will complete an $875,000 sidewalk project this year on Broadway between 73rd Avenue and 80th Place.

The front parking lot at Town Hall also will be enhanced this year as Merrillville seal coats and restripes the lot, King said.

As those projects are about to get underway, Merrillville is making plans to enhance safety and the traffic flow on Whitcomb Street.

The Town Council has authorized a request for qualifications for a traffic study and consulting services associated with the project.

Whitcomb Street has been a frequent topic because of several residential communities proposed for that area.

Those projects eventually would add traffic to the corridor, and there are site distance and lane width concerns involving a dangerous curve on Whitcomb.

There have been many suggestions on how to address the road, but the council decided to pursue a study to help determine the best method to correct the problems.

It isn’t yet known when a road project would take place or how much it would cost. Town officials have said they want developers of the residential projects to be involved in discussions to address the Whitcomb corridor.

