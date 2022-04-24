Merrillville Plan Commission seeks changes to residential project

MERRILLVILLE — The Plan Commission is asking for adjustments to a residential planned unit development project, and it could be months before the proposal returns to the panel for its consideration.

Jarper Properties is seeking preliminary PUD approval to build 52 units on about 17 acres of property near U.S. 30 and Morton Street.

Parking has been an ongoing concern for the development, and four spots were recently added to the proposal.

Even with that change, the commission isn’t ready to vote on the matter. Officials said they think the developer is trying to fit too much on the property.

“I’m just not convinced on this entire design,” commissioner member Brian Dering said.

The commission decided to table the PUD request for 120 days, but the developer could return sooner if the plans are updated before then.

Commission members said they continue to have concerns about parking, drainage and that the plans call for only a single entrance to the community.

“I think a lot of adjustments can be made at this time,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, the commission’s president.

In another residential matter, the commission unanimously granted final subdivision approval for a project that calls for duplexes on 11 lots near 86th Avenue and Merrillville Road. Van Prooyen Builders is pursuing the project.

Merrillville plans to extend 86th Avenue to Broadway, which can help with access to the development. That project was delayed as the town has been addressing design concerns from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Town officials said those plans are nearly finished, and Merrillville expects to move forward with the road project.

The commission didn’t only review residential projects when it met last week.

It also gave a favorable recommendation to rezone a 4.5-acre parcel near 93rd Avenue and Broadway from a commercial designation to a commercial/industrial special district. The request moves the Town Council for a final decision.

The Missner Group is seeking the zone change as part of a larger project in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads area.

If the rezone is approved, Missner will have about 87 total acres of property with the same zoning designation for a project to build multiple speculative industrial facilities.

The facilities that will be constructed there are expected to have more than 1 million square feet of space in total.

