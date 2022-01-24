 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrillville police add equipment, start new unit
alert top story urgent

Merrillville police add equipment, start new unit

Merrillville Police Department tour of police north station

Merrillville Police Support Services Cmdr. Kurt Horvath, left, and Operations Cmdr. Nate Dillahunty show a gun used for the firearms training simulator last May at the Merrillville Police Training Center.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is acquiring more equipment to help address crime.

Like other area communities, the department recently purchased license plate readers, and more could be coming to the community.

“We have them at four sites consisting of nine cameras,” Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said. “Our goal is to have six sites consisting of 16 cameras. We're also going to have two mobile vehicles that are going to be able to move around and detect certain things as well.”

The readers collect license plate numbers from vehicles. Police are notified when a plate is located from a car that has been reported stolen or when the plate is associated with other crimes.

Cuttino said the readers can help officers address crimes in a safer manner.

“There’s been an uptick on pursuits throughout Northwest Indiana,” he said. “If you can find a vehicle that’s stationary ... and you can seize that vehicle before it’s mobile, you can probably save a lot of lives (by reducing) those pursuits.”

As the department is acquiring the license plate readers, it’s also starting a new unit.

Cuttino said that the department recently formed the Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad and that a vehicle has been ordered for that unit.

“That team is up and running, and they’re doing an excellent job,” Cuttino said.

Merrillville had been receiving tactical support from the Northwest Regional SWAT team, but that unit is no longer full-time in the town, Cuttino said.

The Northwest Regional SWAT team is made up of officers from multiple local departments and covers several municipalities in Lake County.

