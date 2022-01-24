Merrillville police add equipment, start new unit

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is acquiring more equipment to help address crime.

Like other area communities, the department recently purchased license plate readers, and more could be coming to the community.

“We have them at four sites consisting of nine cameras,” Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said. “Our goal is to have six sites consisting of 16 cameras. We're also going to have two mobile vehicles that are going to be able to move around and detect certain things as well.”

The readers collect license plate numbers from vehicles. Police are notified when a plate is located from a car that has been reported stolen or when the plate is associated with other crimes.

Cuttino said the readers can help officers address crimes in a safer manner.

“There’s been an uptick on pursuits throughout Northwest Indiana,” he said. “If you can find a vehicle that’s stationary ... and you can seize that vehicle before it’s mobile, you can probably save a lot of lives (by reducing) those pursuits.”

As the department is acquiring the license plate readers, it’s also starting a new unit.