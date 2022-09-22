Merrillville police chief plans 2023 retirement

MERRILLVILLE — After nearly 30 years with the Merrillville Police Department, Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino is ready to retire.

He announced he will serve his last day with the department Jan. 2. He will remain on the town payroll through March 3 because of accrued time off.

“It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Merrillville for the past 28 years,” Cuttino said. “I’m extremely appreciative that the Merrillville Police Department gave me the opportunity to make my dreams of becoming a police officer come true.”

Cuttino was named Merrillville’s police chief in June 2020. He is the town’s first African American chief.

He said that he’s thankful for the opportunity to serve as Merrillville’s top cop and that his decision to retire was a difficult one to make.

“Never throughout my career did I ever imagine walking away from this job that I love,” Cuttino said. “I truly have been blessed to have worked with some of the best men and women in law enforcement.”

Much has changed at the Merrillville Police Department while Cuttino has served as chief. The department started a K-9 unit, and it also formed the Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad.

Prior to starting the squad, the town had been receiving tactical support from the Northwest Regional SWAT team.

The department also expanded operations after it started using space at the Pruzin Community Center for training purposes and reopened the north station in Broadway Plaza, which is located at 5400 Broadway.

“It’s been a very interesting learning experience, and I’ve been working with an excellent team with the Merrillville Police Department, and I’m confident we will continue moving forward in that direction,” Cuttino said.

Before joining the Police Department, Cuttino worked security for Methodist Hospitals. He started at the Northlake Campus in 1977 and moved to the Southlake Campus in 1986. Cuttino became a Merrillville officer in 1994.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said.

Town Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, said Cuttino’s experience made him stand out when the council was searching for a police chief in 2020.

“I thought that a person who had been out there that long had to definitely know a lot about what was going on, knew the community and the people. I think they’re appreciative of you,” White said. “It’s unfortunate that you’re leaving, but I can understand.”