 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Merrillville Police Commission has new composition

  • Updated
  • 0

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Commission has a new composition.

The Town Council recently decided to rescind Eugene Guernsey’s appointment to the panel and select Michael Rich to serve on the commission.

Guernsey, a former Merrillville clerk-treasurer and police officer, is a Democrat, and he was appointed to the commission Jan. 11.

The twelfth installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit, led by Lt. Randy Phillips.

Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview by Anna Ortiz.

Rich, chairman of the Merrillville Republican Party, said the commission would consist of four Democrats and one Republican by selecting Guernsey.

He said state statute indicates a five-person panel can have no more than three members of the same political party.

“Are we going to just keep four Democrats and one Republican on the Police Commission?” Rich asked the council.

After reviewing the matter, Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff concurred that the political makeup of the Police Commission didn’t comply with state law.

People are also reading…

“We need to have what’s called a blended commission,” Svetanoff said.

He then suggested the council replace Guernsey with Rich on the panel, and the council unanimously supported it.

Rich thanked the council for the opportunity to serve on the commission.

“I appreciate it, going into the Police Commission” he said during council session.

Rich also thanked Merrillville’s police officers for their dedication to the community.

“To me, it’s a very big thing to say that police officers need to be treated with respect, that we need to honor our Police Department and we need to keep them safe,” Rich said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts