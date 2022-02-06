Merrillville Police Commission has new composition

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Commission has a new composition.

The Town Council recently decided to rescind Eugene Guernsey’s appointment to the panel and select Michael Rich to serve on the commission.

Guernsey, a former Merrillville clerk-treasurer and police officer, is a Democrat, and he was appointed to the commission Jan. 11.

Rich, chairman of the Merrillville Republican Party, said the commission would consist of four Democrats and one Republican by selecting Guernsey.

He said state statute indicates a five-person panel can have no more than three members of the same political party.

“Are we going to just keep four Democrats and one Republican on the Police Commission?” Rich asked the council.

After reviewing the matter, Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff concurred that the political makeup of the Police Commission didn’t comply with state law.

“We need to have what’s called a blended commission,” Svetanoff said.

He then suggested the council replace Guernsey with Rich on the panel, and the council unanimously supported it.

Rich thanked the council for the opportunity to serve on the commission.

“I appreciate it, going into the Police Commission” he said during council session.

Rich also thanked Merrillville’s police officers for their dedication to the community.

“To me, it’s a very big thing to say that police officers need to be treated with respect, that we need to honor our Police Department and we need to keep them safe,” Rich said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.