Merrillville police explore public safety fee

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is pursuing a potential method to generate funding to cover the cost of regularly sending resources to town hotels and motels.

Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said the department has “an insane amount of calls” to local hotels and motels, and it’s been putting a strain on the force.

Nuses said it’s been difficult to address the situation because of financial hurdles.

“Merrillville has grown over the years, but we haven’t really grown in the financial aspect of it for public safety,” he said.

That situation led to a recent discussion with state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, regarding potential funding options for the department.

“One of the options we’re looking at is (establishing) a public safety user fee,” Nuses said.

The one-time fee would be placed on hotel bills, and funding generated from it would go directly to public safety.

“That would be a great help,” Nuses said.

He said it hasn’t yet been determined how much the fee could be, and the town is still in the early discussions about the matter. Merrillville police and town officials are expected to have more conversations with Olthoff regarding the potential fee.

As the Police Department explores funding options, the force also has been experiencing a general increase in calls for service.

Nuses said Merrillville had about 4,600 calls for service in June.

“That’s almost 1,500 more than we had the month prior,” he said.

Nuses commended his officers for handling the increased call volume well. He also indicated Merrillville isn’t the only community with a growing number of calls.

“There is unrest throughout the whole world, throughout the country,” he said.

In addition to handling the increased calls, Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, said he wants the council to examine how it can help the Police Department following multiple incidents of shots fired in recent weeks.

Khamari Andrews, 22, of Merrillville, died after a shooting Monday night in the 7300 block of Noble Street. White said other recent incidents of shots fired didn’t result in injuries.

White wants to discuss how to help the Police Department in an upcoming Public Safety Committee meeting.

“There has to be a way to get more officers on the street,” he said.