 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrillville police host Christmas toy giveaway
alert urgent

Merrillville police host Christmas toy giveaway

STOCK Police - Merrillville
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Local police have collaborated with a nonprofit organization to host a toy giveaway just in time for Christmas. 

The Merrillville Police Department has invited community members to the "Christmas Toy Giveaway" from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at their police station located at 7820 Broadway.

This will be the police department's first event of its kind. Merrillville police joined forces with the First Responders Children's Foundation to host this event. 

Anyone with questions can contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts