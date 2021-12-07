Merrillville police host Christmas toy giveaway

MERRILLVILLE — Local police have collaborated with a nonprofit organization to host a toy giveaway just in time for Christmas.
The Merrillville Police Department has invited community members to the "Christmas Toy Giveaway" from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at their police station located at 7820 Broadway.
This will be the police department's first event of its kind. Merrillville police joined forces with the First Responders Children's Foundation to host this event.
Anyone with questions can contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.