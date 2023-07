MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville police are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to curb unsafe driving through the Speeding Slows You Down campaign from July 10 through 31.

The goal of the enforcement campaign is to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits, according to a press release from the Merrillville police. Police will be on "high alert" during the campaign for speeding drivers.

Speeding was the cause of approximately a quarter of deaths in Indiana in 2021, according to the release. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recorded 252 speed-related deaths in 2021, and a 15% increase in these deaths from 2021 to 2022. Preliminary data shows that in 2022, speeding killed 290 people in Indiana. Nearly 300 fatalities are projected in 2023, according to the ICJI.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve, police said.

“Speed limit signs are not suggestions, they are the law,” Merrillville Lt. Kurt Horvath said. “They are posted for the safety of the driver and others. Unfortunately, we see people speeding every day. If you’re killed in a crash, or if you kill someone else, that’s it. There’s no second chance. Speeding just isn’t worth the risk.”

According to data from ICJI, more people crash while speeding on local roads than on highways. In 2022, 77% of all speeding-related traffic crashes on Indiana roads occurred on non-interstate roadways.

Drivers in neighborhoods and on secondary roads should be especially aware of this campaign and their speed.

“Local roads are where most of our speeding-related crashes occur,” Horvath said. “We will be concentrating our efforts in these areas.”

