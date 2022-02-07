Merrillville pursues bond for roadwork, equipment

MERRILLVILLE — Clearing snow from roads has been a priority lately, but town officials also are preparing for upcoming roadwork.

The Redevelopment Commission and Town Council on Jan. 25 approved resolutions associated with a $6 million bond issue that will mainly be used for road enhancements.

“The purpose for those funds would be street paving in Ward 2, street paving in Ward 6 and the purchase of approximately $1 million worth of public works equipment,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

More than 60 streets are on the project list for Merrillville’s 2nd and 6th wards, and roadwork is likely to start in the spring.

In the 2nd Ward, 53rd Lane, Orchard Drive, Massachusetts Street, Connecticut Street and 56th Avenue are among the roads that will be improved.

The project list for the 6th Ward calls for improvements to Pike Street, 99th Lane, 97th Avenue, 93rd Avenue, 91st Court, Vigo Street and several others.

Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator and public works director, said the public works equipment that will be purchased includes a Mack dump truck, two Ford F-550 trucks, two street sweepers, two commercial mowers and an air compressor.

Last year, the town purchased other public works equipment and completed road improvements in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th wards with funding from a separate bond issue.

Town officials said the 2nd and 6th wards have longer streets than some other wards. That’s among reasons why bond funding is being split between those two areas and last year’s bond proceeds were shared among five wards.

