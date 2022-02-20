Merrillville pursues bridge signs to promote town

MERRILLVILLE — The town continues to pursue a project to promote the municipality on bridges at major roadways.

It appears there are a variety of choices in the endeavor, including deciding if Merrillville should install signs or get a paint job to write “Merrillville” on the Interstate 65 bridge over U.S. 30, as well as the 61st Avenue and 93rd Avenue bridges over I-65.

Town officials said Michigan City, Valparaiso and Lebanon are among communities that have signage on bridges in their communities. Merrillville is reaching out to officials there to get an understanding of what the project could involve.

Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator/public works director, said Merrillville will need approval from the Indiana Department of Transportation before adding signs or paint to the bridges.

He also indicated INDOT could require regular inspections of certain types of signage, which can become expensive.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk said “a nice paint job” could accomplish the same objective as a sign, but with much less maintenance and no inspection costs.

“Keep it simple,” he said.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said he would prefer signs consisting of back-lit letters. He said Merrillville will gather cost estimates and discuss the matter with INDOT before making a final decision.

“All of this has to be approved and looked at by INDOT,” he said.

In addition to the signage, Merrillville officials also are exploring painting the town seal on walls below bridges.

“With all our newer projects like the community center, we tried to put our seal everywhere,” Minchuk said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.