Merrillville pursues tax anticipation warrant

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has started preparations to borrow money to cover operating expenses, and the move is necessary because of COVID-19.
During a video meeting last week, the panel approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing a $2 million tax anticipation warrant.
Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said the town is expecting a $1.6 million shortfall, and Merrillville is pursuing a $2 million tax anticipation warrant in the event additional money could be needed.
Officials said the coronavirus resulted in Hoosiers receiving a 60-day grace period to pay the first installment of their property tax bills without penalty, so municipalities will receive tax draws later than expected.
Merrillville also has been generating less revenue while Town Hall has been closed because of COVID-19.
The tax anticipation warrant could receive final approval later this month.
Council President Rick Bella compared the tax anticipation warrant to a line of credit, because Merrillville will only take out as much funding as is necessary.
Gibson said Merrillville will repay the debt when tax money is received. The town must have it paid off by the end of the year.
The uncertain financial picture caused by COVID-19 also has affected the town's ability to give raises to police officers.
Town leaders and the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168 have been discussing a new contract, and officers initially sought raises this year.
“We believe our police officers deserve a raise,” Gibson said. “We just can't afford to give them one right now.”
In lieu of a salary increase, the two entities agreed Merrillville will contribute an additional 3% to the Public Employees' Retirement Fund for police officers for the remainder of the year.
The council on Tuesday authorized the additional contribution. The move will cost the town about $82,000, and there is sufficient funding within the budget to cover it, officials said.
The council and the FOP are expected to eventually negotiate a new agreement that would start next year.
The council on Tuesday also addressed a budgeting error in the Police Department's spending plan.
When the budget was prepared last year, line items for payroll were unintentionally short hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials said.
The council approved the transfer funds within the Police Department budget to cover a portion of the budgeting issue.
The panel also moved money available in the town administration budget. Gibson said the administration funding was in the town's spending plan for unforeseen financial incidents.
Gallery: Air Force Salute to first responders amid coronavirus pandemic
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!