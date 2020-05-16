Merrillville pursues tax anticipation warrant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has started preparations to borrow money to cover operating expenses, and the move is necessary because of COVID-19.

During a video meeting last week, the panel approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing a $2 million tax anticipation warrant.

Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said the town is expecting a $1.6 million shortfall, and Merrillville is pursuing a $2 million tax anticipation warrant in the event additional money could be needed.

Officials said the coronavirus resulted in Hoosiers receiving a 60-day grace period to pay the first installment of their property tax bills without penalty, so municipalities will receive tax draws later than expected.

Merrillville also has been generating less revenue while Town Hall has been closed because of COVID-19.

The tax anticipation warrant could receive final approval later this month.

Council President Rick Bella compared the tax anticipation warrant to a line of credit, because Merrillville will only take out as much funding as is necessary.

Gibson said Merrillville will repay the debt when tax money is received. The town must have it paid off by the end of the year.