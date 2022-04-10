Merrillville razes long-vacant facility in 61st Avenue corridor

MERRILLVILLE — A long-vacant and blighted facility in the 61st Avenue corridor is coming down.

The owner of the former nursing home in the 600 block of West 61st Avenue has begun demolishing the facility that has been boarded up for years.

Town Councilman Leonard White said he was pleased when he saw the work begin.

“It’s a good start,” White said.

As the facility comes down, it creates new opportunities to redevelop that area of town, he said.

It isn’t yet certain how the property will be used after the debris is cleared. The owner of the land couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

The 61st Avenue property became vacant after a nursing home closed there in 2010. It has long been on the town’s radar, and the municipality attempted to acquire the facility in 2015 after it had been listed on multiple county tax sales.

Officials at that time said there was black mold and possibly asbestos in the structure, and those issues would need to be rectified before the facility could be occupied.

The town didn’t acquire the facility then. It was later obtained by a private entity.

White said the demolition won’t be the only work to enhance that area of town.

In January, he announced the retail area around 61st Avenue and Broadway will be an emphasis for Merrillville, and that includes creating an economic plan and adding amenities to revitalize that area.

White said officials haven’t yet started creating the economic plan, but he intends to meet with Town Manager Pat Reardon and Economic Development Director Angie Chilcott about beginning those efforts.

White also said revitalizing the 61st Avenue and Broadway corridors will include targeting more blighted properties.

