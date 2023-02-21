MERRILLVILLE — A group of residents seeking answers about the town’s animal control operations unleashed their complaints to officials at a recent Town Council meeting.

One person in a group of about 10 residents described Barbara Breger, the animal control officer, as "incompetent" for her recent handling of a stray dog call. Residents were also displeased Merrillville did not have its own animal shelter.

Establishing a shelter is not the animal warden's responsibility.

Interim Police Chief Kosta Nuses and Town Council President Rick Bella said animal control is a problem.

“It’s time for an overhaul,” Nuses told residents.

Breger, who has served as animal control officer for at least 15 years, was recently removed from that position based upon complaints town officials have received. She has been reassigned to the code enforcement department, Nuses said.

The Police Department is looking to hire a new animal control officer, Nuses said.

Nuses declined to categorize Breger’s change in job duties.

“We looked into this and made adjustments,” Nuses said.

Breger didn’t respond to earlier calls made to her office.

Merrillville resident Anastasia Smith told officials she works as a volunteer for a group called 219 Lost and Found Pets.

Her group assists shelters in Hammond, Portage, Munster and Hobart at no charge.

“We track animals and try and get them back to their owners,” Smith said.

Smith said she was contacted by Breger last month to assist her with trapping a stray dog. She agreed to go to the site and for some reason which is not clear, Breger reportedly left the scene.

“Within 15 minutes of her leaving I had the dog trapped,” Smith said.

Smith said she couldn't lift the 80-pound dog into her car by herself, so someone driving by stopped to help. Smith took the dog home.

Smith said she later received assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the dog, who only had minor injuries, has been put up for adoption.

Nuses said Merrillville, which doesn’t have an animal shelter, has been overwhelmed this past month because it’s had to pick up as many as 40 to 50 dogs.

He characterized the number of dogs running loose as a near “epidemic.”

“Where do you take the dogs now? All the shelters are full, so we don’t have any place to take them,” Nuses said.

Nuses, who just became interim chief earlier this month, said he was surprised to find out Merrillville has no written agreements with any shelters for stray animals.

“We’ve never had an agreement. It’s always just been a verbal agreement,” Nuses said.

Nuses said stray dogs are a problem throughout the country.

He said the issue started during COVID-19 when many people who were working at home adopted a pet. Now, for a variety of reasons, those people are unable to care for them.

“Many people are tying up their dogs and just leaving them behind if they have to move,” Nuses said.

Nuses said lack of funding to pay for the town’s own shelter is a stumbling block.

He said he is even floating the idea of hiring an outside agency to handle animal control, estimated to cost $5,000 to $6,000 a month.

“It’s the money that is hurting us,” Nuses said.

