Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care personnel

MERRILLVILLE — Business has been slower at many restaurants, but Mr. Greek Gyros stayed busy on Friday by serving up some appreciation to local health care personnel.
The Merrillville restaurant prepared and donated dozens of meals for emergency room staff at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus.
"Our emergency department staff is on the front line, and we appreciate Mr. Greek Gyros recognizing their hard work, dedication and commitment during this time,” said Matt Doyle, acting CEO of Methodist Hospitals.
Alexander and Niki Gagianas, the owners of Mr. Greek Gyros, said it was their way of thanking the workers who put themselves in harm’s way.
“They deserve it,” Niki Gagianas said. “They’re working tirelessly.”
Like his wife, Alexander Gagianas is appreciative of the efforts of the health care workers during this time, and he said that’s what led to his gesture on Friday.
“Just trying to help out,” he said.
Alexander Gagianas also said he feels fortunate to have been in business for 20 years, and hospital employees are among his regular customers.
“Methodist always supported us,” he said. “It’s time to give back a little bit.”
In addition to what was offered by Mr. Greek Gyros Friday, Methodist Hospitals has been offering a free meal in its cafeterias each day to each employee during their shifts.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday directed bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close their dining rooms as part of the state's efforts to prevent the coronavirus from becoming more widespread. Many eateries have been offering curbside pickup and home delivery since then.
Like other restaurants, sales have reduced at Mr. Greek Gyros, but the owners won’t let that get them down.
“Stay calm, stay positive, grind every day,” Alexander Gagianas said.
As long as restaurants can continue to be open in the state, he wants to give back to other workers in the community who are providing essential services.