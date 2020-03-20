Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care personnel

MERRILLVILLE — Business has been slower at many restaurants, but Mr. Greek Gyros stayed busy on Friday by serving up some appreciation to local health care personnel.

The Merrillville restaurant prepared and donated dozens of meals for emergency room staff at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus.

"Our emergency department staff is on the front line, and we appreciate Mr. Greek Gyros recognizing their hard work, dedication and commitment during this time,” said Matt Doyle, acting CEO of Methodist Hospitals.

Alexander and Niki Gagianas, the owners of Mr. Greek Gyros, said it was their way of thanking the workers who put themselves in harm’s way.

“They deserve it,” Niki Gagianas said. “They’re working tirelessly.”

Like his wife, Alexander Gagianas is appreciative of the efforts of the health care workers during this time, and he said that’s what led to his gesture on Friday.

“Just trying to help out,” he said.

Alexander Gagianas also said he feels fortunate to have been in business for 20 years, and hospital employees are among his regular customers.