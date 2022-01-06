Merrillville Schools announce remote learning

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corp. is the latest district to move classes online amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

The district announced Thursday afternoon that learning would be remote the week of Jan. 10. The school corporation said rising COVID cases and quarantines of close contacts has led to a staffing shortage. As of Dec. 27, Merrillville schools had 55 positive COVID-19 cases and just under 2% of school staff were in quarantine. The announcement said the rise in cases has impacted "the school corporation's ability to properly staff buildings and provide bus service."

The School City of Hammond and the Gary Community School Corporation held classes online for the first week of the semester. The Gary School Corp. will return to in-person learning Jan. 10. Hammond has not made announcement regarding instruction next week, but school spokesperson Nate George has said the decision will "rely on available staff and teachers as well."