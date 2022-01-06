Merrillville Schools announce remote learning

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corp. is the latest district to move classes online amidst rising COVID-19 cases.
The district announced Thursday afternoon that learning would be remote the week of Jan. 10. The school corporation said rising COVID cases and quarantines of close contacts has led to a staffing shortage. As of Dec. 27, Merrillville schools had 55 positive COVID-19 cases and just under 2% of school staff were in quarantine. The announcement said the rise in cases has impacted "the school corporation's ability to properly staff buildings and provide bus service."
The School City of Hammond and the Gary Community School Corporation held classes online for the first week of the semester. The Gary School Corp. will return to in-person learning Jan. 10. Hammond has not made announcement regarding instruction next week, but school spokesperson Nate George has said the decision will "rely on available staff and teachers as well."
From Dec. 11 to 17 Gary Community School Corp. had 17 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Jan. 3 the Hammond school district had 47 cases. Lake County is currently classified as "red," meaning uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Currently, all Merrillville athletic activities will continue as scheduled. The Merrillville Food Services Department will be providing students with meals. A meal sign-up link as well as a pick-up schedule can be found at mvcs.k12.in.us.
"As we navigate this school year, it may be necessary to utilize the virtual learning plan intermittently," Merrillville Superintendent Nicholas Brown said.