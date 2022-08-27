Merrillville schools ring the bell on preschool

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corp. has been a delegate of the Geminus Head Start preschool program for the last three years, offering preschool classes to eligible families.

For the first time in its history, the school corporation has opened up preschool opportunities for all Ross Township families by launching its own preschool available to families with children who are 3 years old by Aug. 1, 2022.

“We want to give all children in Merrillville the opportunity for a high-quality preschool experience,” said Christine Waugh, director of early childhood and student support programs. “Preschool is so important to help prepare children for kindergarten.”

The Merrillville Community School Corp.'s preschool includes a total of seven classrooms offering options for full or half days and two or three days a week.

Classrooms are housed in three Merrillville elementary schools; follow the corporation calendar; feature developmentally appropriate furniture, curriculum and materials; and are structured with a play-based design. Children will learn school readiness skills, which will prepare them for kindergarten.

Families who are not eligible for Head Start will spend $4.40 per day for meals, but all books, materials and supplies are provided.

Merrillville Preschool is approved to accept vouchers from On My Way Pre-K, which awards grants to 4-year-olds from low-income families so that they may have access to a high-quality pre-K program the year before they begin kindergarten.

Merrillville Preschool will partner with the Merrillville High School Child Development course that prepares high school students hoping to earn a child development associate credential. MHS students will complete some of their field experience requirements in the Merrillville Preschool classrooms.

For more information, parents can call the Merrillville Schools preschool office at 219-756-5940.