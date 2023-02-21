State lawmakers may help Merrillville attract more visitors and commerce throughout the town by authorizing a means of paying for an expansion of the recreational amenities at the popular Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

On Tuesday, the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee voted 12-0 in favor of legislation authorizing the Town Council to enact a food and beverage tax of up to 1% on dine-in and take-home food and drinks sold at Merrillville eateries, bars and similar retailers.

Senate Bill 428 next goes to the full Senate for a decision, likely next week, on advancing it to the House, and potentially onward to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Several town leaders, including Council President Rick Bella, Councilman Richard Hardaway and Police Chief Kosta Nuses, among others, spoke in favor of the legislation during the committee hearing.

They said the town is interested in constructing an 18,000-square-foot expansion to its 84,000-square-foot community center, particularly to add more basketball and volleyball courts for youth and adult tournaments and other sporting events.

"We've already outgrown the facility, and we're turning down certain events because we just don't have an ample number of courts," Bella said.

Bella said the projected cost of the expansion is $6 million to $8 million because the footings for the expansion were put in place at the same time as construction on the original building, which opened March 1, 2021.

"It was done that way for the future. We just didn't think the future would be so close. But the reality is, we're here," Bella said.

Bella explained that the town is looking at a variety of options for funding the walls, floors and fittings needed for the expansion, including a food and beverage tax.

To that end, town leaders presented state senators numerous letters of support from Merrillville restaurant operators who said they expect the community center expansion will bring additional patrons to local dining establishments, while the food and beverage tax will not harm their businesses.

"For the things we're going to use it for, it's a great benefit to the community. To bring in tournaments that we can't do now, that's a lot of tourism coming to the area," Bella said. "This will be a great thing for the town, and the Region as a whole."

If enacted at 1%, the Merrillville food and beverage tax would add 50 cents to a $50 restaurant tab. The Town Council alternatively could adopt a food and beverage tax at a 0.25%, 0.50% or 0.75% rate, according to the legislation.

Bella said the Town Council still is a long way from making that decision. Though, he noted, a 1% tax would raise an estimated $1.3 million a year, easily covering the cost of expanding the community center in just a few years, and possibly paying for other park- or tourism-related amenities if the tax remains in effect.

"Who knows what the needs might be six years from now?" Bella said. "We're really kind of thinking ahead. We're really trying to stay ahead of things instead of scrambling to keep up, so to speak."

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, whose legislative district includes most of Merrillville, is enthusiastic about the opportunity to attract more sports tourism to the town, and he's eager to get the food and beverage tax "through the Legislature and across the finish line."

"With the rapid growth of the center, this legislation will help expand and support the facility. It is the only place for our youth and the entire town to gather — there are no other recreational centers in the community," Melton said.

While anything can happen at the Statehouse, prospects for the legislation appear bright because it also authorizes a food and beverage tax in the southern Indiana city of Jasper — all but ensuring majority support from senators and representatives serving both ends of the state.

