Merrillville seeks authorization to enact food and beverage tax

During a recent Town Council meeting, there were some questions about the proposed tax, including who would pay it.

“If you look at the food and beverage tax, the way it’s structured, if you eat in town, you’re going to pay a 1% tax in your bill,” Svetanoff said. “But most of the money generated will be from transient individuals passing through Merrillville that will pay this tax and then those monies will come into the town’s account.”

There are a variety of areas in which the town wants to see growth, and food and beverage tax dollars could assist with those efforts.

That includes using funding to help “finance, construct, improve, equip, operate, maintain and promote a convention center and then other economic development projects,” according to the proposed legislation.

The Century Plaza site near U.S. 30 and Broadway has been discussed as a potential location for a convention center.

The 40 acres of land where the Star Plaza Theatre, the Radisson Hotel and the Twin Towers once sat also is a prime area the town wants to see new growth.