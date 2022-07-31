 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Merrillville seeks more land for town center

  • 0

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville officials are interested in establishing a downtown area, and a location behind Town Hall could develop into that in coming years.

The town last year acquired about 16 acres of land behind Town Hall for future development, and the municipality is looking to purchase more land adjacent to it.

The Town Council has approved resolutions authorizing the appointment of appraisers so Merrillville can acquire multiple parcels that total about 3 acres of land near 78th Avenue and Madison Street.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon said the expectation is for all of the land behind Town Hall to become a “town center” in coming years.

“The town center would be the new home for town government,” Reardon said.

After the new municipal complex is built, the Merrillville Police Department would remain in the existing Town Hall, officials have said.

People are also reading…

Besides a new municipal complex, Merrillville also would attract commercial, retail, restaurants and other establishments to the property.

“Think of Valparaiso downtown, think of Crown Point downtown,” Reardon said.

Besides offering a place to shop and eat, the land also could provide recreational opportunities with the potential for a new park, walking paths and a dog park, officials said.

“And further the town image,” Reardon said. “It will take some time, but gathering and marshaling the land is the first step.”

As the town moves toward purchasing the additional land, the development of it and the creation of a downtown will be analyzed in Merrillville’s next comprehensive plan.

The town recently issued a request for proposals and qualifications (RFP) from firms interested in establishing the new compressive plan, and responses are heading to a selection committee for review. The committee consists of town staff, Plan Commission members and Town Council members.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Merrillville to update comprehensive plan

Merrillville to update comprehensive plan

 The current master plan was developed in 1999, and it’s clear much has changed since then.The closing and demolition of the Star Plaza Theatre and Radisson Hotel site are among significant changes

Merrillville community center busy with bookings

Merrillville community center busy with bookings

Each of Merrillville’s seven wards will have space designated outside the community center to gather for Night Out Aug. 2. Residents can bring chairs and grills to cook out and meet with each other. 

Help wanted in Merrillville

Help wanted in Merrillville

The town has lost public works employees to the private sector. Although Merrillville offers competitive wages, outside companies are providing signing bonuses and other incentives.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts