Merrillville seeks more land for town center

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville officials are interested in establishing a downtown area, and a location behind Town Hall could develop into that in coming years.

The town last year acquired about 16 acres of land behind Town Hall for future development, and the municipality is looking to purchase more land adjacent to it.

The Town Council has approved resolutions authorizing the appointment of appraisers so Merrillville can acquire multiple parcels that total about 3 acres of land near 78th Avenue and Madison Street.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon said the expectation is for all of the land behind Town Hall to become a “town center” in coming years.

“The town center would be the new home for town government,” Reardon said.

After the new municipal complex is built, the Merrillville Police Department would remain in the existing Town Hall, officials have said.

Besides a new municipal complex, Merrillville also would attract commercial, retail, restaurants and other establishments to the property.

“Think of Valparaiso downtown, think of Crown Point downtown,” Reardon said.

Besides offering a place to shop and eat, the land also could provide recreational opportunities with the potential for a new park, walking paths and a dog park, officials said.

“And further the town image,” Reardon said. “It will take some time, but gathering and marshaling the land is the first step.”

As the town moves toward purchasing the additional land, the development of it and the creation of a downtown will be analyzed in Merrillville’s next comprehensive plan.

The town recently issued a request for proposals and qualifications (RFP) from firms interested in establishing the new compressive plan, and responses are heading to a selection committee for review. The committee consists of town staff, Plan Commission members and Town Council members.