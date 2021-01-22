Merrillville starts process for bond issue

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has started the process of establishing financing for much needed paving work throughout the municipality.

The panel recently gave initial approval to a $5.9 million bond issue to fund roadwork and purchase new equipment.

“This year we are going to concentrate on wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said.

Town officials initially planned to focus solely on roadwork with the bond, but they recently decided to increase the amount to include new equipment.

Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville will purchase three dump trucks and a backhoe “that we’re in desperate need of for the Public Works Department.”

As the council starts the process for the $5.9 million bond, it is expected to pursue a $5 million bond issue in 2022 for road improvements in wards 2 and 6.

Councilman Leonard White said he believes those areas have received more attention than other town wards.

“All this money is going to these two wards consistently,” White said.

Bella said the length of the roads in the two wards contributes to the need for additional funding for improvements there.