Merrillville starts process for bond issue

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has started the process of establishing financing for much needed paving work throughout the municipality.
The panel recently gave initial approval to a $5.9 million bond issue to fund roadwork and purchase new equipment.
“This year we are going to concentrate on wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said.
Town officials initially planned to focus solely on roadwork with the bond, but they recently decided to increase the amount to include new equipment.
Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville will purchase three dump trucks and a backhoe “that we’re in desperate need of for the Public Works Department.”
As the council starts the process for the $5.9 million bond, it is expected to pursue a $5 million bond issue in 2022 for road improvements in wards 2 and 6.
Councilman Leonard White said he believes those areas have received more attention than other town wards.
“All this money is going to these two wards consistently,” White said.
Bella said the length of the roads in the two wards contributes to the need for additional funding for improvements there.
Ratings list reviewed
Councilman Shawn Pettit said the council had a workshop to discuss the roads that would be enhanced. He also said the condition of all of the town’s streets has been rated, and that list is what’s used to determine which roads must be paved.
Merrillville didn’t complete paving and other road enhancement projects in 2020 because of financial uncertainties associated with COVID-19, and town officials hope to catch up with the bonds planned for this year and 2022.
Merrillville intends to enhance dozens of streets with the bond funding, and tax increment financing district dollars also will be used for upcoming roadwork involving major thoroughfares.
Work is expected to start this year for the final phase of the Mississippi Street road reconstruction and widening project, which covers a stretch of Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.
Federal funding will cover 80% of the $3.9 million project. The town will use Mississippi Street TIF dollars to fund its portion.