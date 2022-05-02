Merrillville supports Ben's Blue Bags program

MERRILLVILLE — Burgundy is typically the featured color for the town of Merrillville, but blue was the color of choice during last week's Town Council meeting.
The council approved a proclamation recognizing the Ben’s Blue Bags program that was started by Crown Point fire Lt. Matt Kodicek about two and a half years ago.
Through the initiative, first responders are provided with sensory bags, which can help them when encountering those on the autism spectrum or others with special needs during calls for service.
Besides the proclamation, many Merrillville officials wore matching blue shirts during the meeting to support autism awareness and Ben’s Blue Bags.
“Just seeing the sea of blue with the council and all my fellow firefighters, paramedics and EMTs is awesome,” Matt Kodicek said.
Matt Kodicek said his son Ben Kodicek is on the autism spectrum, and he is the inspiration for Ben’s Blue Bags.
Ben Kodicek stands center while his father Matt Kodicek, Crown Point firefighter, receives a proclamation from Town Manager Pat Reardon. Ben is the inspiration for Ben's Blue Bags.
Chas Reilly, The Times
He said the sensory bags have “a host of different items” that can help those on the autism spectrum.
That includes a dry eraser board, markers, spinner toys and earmuffs to reduce noise that could be heard during an emergency response.
“It’s to help them refocus and calm the situation,” Matt Kodicek said of Ben’s Blue Bags.
Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said the town firefighters started a program about 10 years ago to pick a charity to raise funds for and support. He said Ben’s Blue Bags is “our latest adventure here.”
Many town officials and firefighters wear matching blue shirts at a council meeting to support autism awareness.
Chas Reilly, The Times
Matt Kodicek said Merrillville has been at the forefront of autism awareness by making bags available for all first responders.
He said the town is one of a few municipalities in which both the police and fire departments use the bags and have asked him to present classes on how to use them.
“Over the last year, we did eight sessions with police and fire, covering almost all of patrol and all of the on-duty fire and EMS staff,” Matt Kodicek said.
In the council’s proclamation, the town committed to continuing to have Ben’s Blue Bags in all emergency vehicles and ensuring personnel are fully trained on how they can help during calls for service.
