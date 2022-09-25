Merrillville takes aim at hunting site

MERRILLVILLE — Hunting is no longer allowed on a Vigo Street property, and one councilman thinks Merrillville should consider whether hunting should cease townwide.

Town Code permits shotgun hunting on lots with 10 acres or more, and the land can’t have buildings on it. The code also indicates that gun discharge while hunting can’t occur within 400 feet of another property.

Hunters have had the permission of the out-of-state property owner to hunt on the Vigo Street land, which is near the Sandpiper neighborhood, but town officials recently put a stop to the hunting activity there because of its proximity to the residential area.

Although the land meets the 10-acre provision, it doesn’t comply with the 400 feet rule, officials said.

The Town Council directed Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff to inform the property owner that hunting isn’t permitted there. Merrillville also is expected to install signs indicating hunting can’t occur there.

“Hunting is not allowed there anyway, no matter who owns the property, and we’ll make sure we enforce that,” Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, believes the town’s hunting rules need to be revisited.

“I know I’m going to upset some hunters out there,” Pettit said. “I’ve got to think about the overall safety of the rest of the residents.”

He said shotgun hunting has been permitted for many years, but there have been hunters using other weapons, including bows.

“The whole idea about a shotgun is that it goes a small distance and sprays out, and it’s not going to go in someone’s house a mile away,” Bella said.

Pettit said much has changed in Merrillville since the hunting ordinance was established, including massive amounts of development.

“This is not 1971 where it was all wide open and farmers would let the hunters hunt. We can’t do it,” Pettit said.

The matter is expected to go before Merrillville’s Council Affairs Committee for review.

In nearby Winfield, Town Marshal Daniel Ball said hunting is allowed on owner-owned property or with the signed permission of another property owner. Although it’s permitted in certain areas, some residents have been concerned about it.

“We get an occasional call for subjects hunting in Winfield,” Ball said. “Usually in the fall.”

There is a measure in place in Winfield so officers can handle hunting violations.

“Our ordinance allows the Police Department to choose to either cite the local ordinance or the state statute for recklessness based on the circumstances,” Ball said.

Like Merrillville, Winfield has experienced much growth, and that could affect how hunting is handled.

“With the amount of new subdivisions popping up in Winfield though, I imagine the Town Council will have to re-address the issue in the very near future,” Ball said.

While Merrillville has taken action to stop hunting near the Sandpiper community, the town wants to take other steps to ensure it won’t happen again.

Svetanoff also was instructed to contact the property owner to ask if the Vigo Street land could be donated to the town and put in the Merrillville Stormwater Utility’s inventory.

“That is non-buildable, it’s worthless to (the property owner),” Pettit said of the land that’s listed as a park/drainage easement on a plat.

Merrillville had the opportunity to acquire the land in 2009, he said. Although paperwork was ready, the acquisition didn’t advance.

“I don’t know why we didn’t get it folks, and that’s on me,” Pettit said to Sandpiper residents.

Although Merrillville didn’t obtain the land more than a decade ago, Pettit is confident Merrillville will take control of it.

“We are going to get that property and it’s going to go into (the) inventory in stormwater,” he said.