Merrillville tees up donation to golf course

MERRILLVILLE — The Turkey Creek Golf Course looks likely to become larger after the town agreed to donate land for it, but some don’t agree with the decision.

The Town Council recently voted 5-2 to approve a resolution authorizing the donation of about 8 acres of property that’s adjacent to the golf course, which is operated by the Lake County Parks Department. Councilmen Leonard White, D-7th, and Don Spann, D-1st, opposed the donation.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said Merrillville never developed the land as a park, and the Lake County Parks Department recently approached the town about acquiring it to become part of the golf course off Harrison Street.

“It’s been sitting in our inventory for a while,” Svetanoff said. “We’ve done nothing with it.”

Prior to voting against the land donation, White said he wants to bring more affordable housing to the town, and he was unsure if that land would be appropriate for that use.

“I just don’t want to give the county any more property,” White said.

Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said the property is “really useless” to Merrillville because it’s landlocked and there’s no access to it. He said that makes it “unbuildable” for the town, but Lake County could use it because the property is adjacent to the golf course.

“It just happens to be land the town of Merrillville owns because no one else owns it,” Bella said. “There’s no value to the land.”

The Rev. Edward Sims also questioned the decision. He asked why the town wouldn’t try to sell the land, especially at a time when the council is proposing to close the Town Court for financial reasons.

“If I can’t pay a bill, whatever I’ve got to sell that’s of value is what I’m going to use to sustain myself,” Sims said.

Bella said that if Merrillville sold the land to Lake County, tax dollars would be used in the transaction.

“Why make them pay for it? It’s just an intergovernmental swap of land to work together,” Bella said.

Sims also asked why Merrillville wouldn’t want to keep the land. Svetanoff said it would be a liability to the town if someone got hurt on the property.