Merrillville to celebrate National Day of Prayer

Merrillville celebrates National Day of Prayer

Marion Johnson, of Crown Point, sings during the National Day of Prayer gathering last year at the historic Lake County courthouse in Crown Point. 

 Mary Freda, file The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The Congregations of Merrillville will host its second National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway in Merrillville.

About 10 pastors from Merrillville churches will pray during the event. The Merrillville High School Choir and ROTC also will participate.

“It’s an opportunity for Merrillville to show some unity here, and I think that’s one of the great things that happens is it does send that message that we as a community are united,” The Rev. Bob Szoke, lead pastor at Impact Christian Church in Merrillville, said of the event.

