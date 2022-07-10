Merrillville to update comprehensive plan

MERRILLVILLE — After more than two decades without an update, Merrillville’s comprehensive plan is due for a refresh.

The town has issued a request for proposals and qualifications (RFP) from firms interested in developing a new comprehensive plan that will guide development, redevelopment and capital improvements for at least the next decade in Merrillville.

“Big step for the town and excited for the next steps,” Town Manager Pat Reardon said.

The current master plan was developed in 1999, and it’s clear much has changed in Merrillville since then.

The closing and demolition of the Star Plaza Theatre and Radisson Hotel site are among the significant changes that have occurred in recent years.

“It represents a key redevelopment opportunity for the town,” the RFP states. “While we have been able to attract new jobs and residents through industrial and residential construction, developable land is still available, and it is critical we have a plan that takes into account present conditions and is reflective of the vision of current community members.”

The RFP lists numerous goals, and those include planning for a new town hall and developing concepts for opportunities associated with the facility.

At the end of 2021, Merrillville announced it acquired a 16-acre parcel behind the existing municipal complex. Officials said it’s possible to build a new town hall there, and there’s also potential for other facilities such as a new park, walking paths, dog park and retail space.

If a new town hall is constructed, the existing municipal complex at 7820 Broadway could continue to be used by the Police Department.

The RFP also indicates the new comprehensive plan should review the placement of public safety facilities in town.

Merrillville leaders have discussed creating a new public safety facility on Colorado Street. Fire Chief Ed Yerga said the Fire Department also has a goal of establishing a new fire station in north Merrillville in coming years.

Among other goals listed in the RFP is establishing revitalization strategies for the Broadway corridor and developing plans to create a downtown.

Responses to the RFP must be submitted to Reardon by 4 p.m. July 28, and a selection committee will review them. The committee consists of town staff, Plan Commission members and Town Council members.

The proposed budget for the comprehensive plan update is $150,000 to $250,000.