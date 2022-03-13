Merrillville Town Council approves zoning requests for two developments

MERRILLVILLE — New zoning classifications are in place for two major developments planned for Merrillville.

The Town Council on Tuesday approved the zoning requests associated with the Liberty Estates project near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street as well as an industrial complex proposed for Mississippi Street.

The Liberty Estates project covers 200 acres of land, and the property now has a planned unit development designation following the Town Council’s action.

Luxor Homes will build a variety of residential products such as single-family homes, ranch-style residences and hundreds of apartment units.

Council President Rick Bella said the $120 million development could take about 10 years to complete.

In recent weeks, residents from neighboring subdivisions expressed concerns about the project causing traffic and drainage issues in their communities.

It appears those concerns were quelled in an informational session prior to the council meeting.

“The residents felt very comfortable after they left,” Bella said

Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes, said a traffic study examined all the residential products planned for the site.

“Most of the traffic from this subdivision has been designed to go west on 84th, which is the new east/west street that will run through the center of this subdivision and connect to Whitcomb Street, where we’re installing accel and decel lanes,” Hall said.

As that project advances, the council also is enthusiastic about the industrial park Crow Holdings will develop on 196 acres on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.

The panel on Tuesday changed the zoning of that property to an industrial special zoning district.

“This will enable Crow Holdings to begin developing the second largest industrial park in the town of Merrillville,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said. The largest industrial complex is the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads, which is nearby on Broadway.

Crow Holdings has indicated it hopes to begin construction as soon as this spring.

In another matter on Tuesday, the council unanimously denied a special exception request for a new gas station at 73rd Avenue and Whitcomb Street.

Numerous residents strongly opposed the proposal submitted by the Luke Family of Brands. Safety, a decrease in property values and potential hazards were among their concerns.

