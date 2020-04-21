You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Merrillville trails reopen; summer events canceled
alert urgent

Merrillville trails reopen; summer events canceled

merrillville parks trails

A sign tells residents the Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail are both reopened.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — Officials have reopened two major trails in Merrillville, cautioning users to abide by social distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department announced the opening of the Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

Those using the trail must practice safe social distancing and group gatherings are forbidden, the parks department said.

“The decision was made because we recognize people are stuck inside their homes,” said Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department Director Jan Olrich.

The trails were shut down in late March due to people using the facilities while not practicing social distancing and gathering in numbers larger than 10, officials previously said. 

Playgrounds and other facilities in Merrillville remain closed at this time, she said.

In addition, the parks department also announced the cancellation of summer events, which include the Independence Day Parade, the Summer Concert and Gospel Fest.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts