Merrillville trails reopen; summer events canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — Officials have reopened two major trails in Merrillville, cautioning users to abide by social distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department announced the opening of the Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

Those using the trail must practice safe social distancing and group gatherings are forbidden, the parks department said.

“The decision was made because we recognize people are stuck inside their homes,” said Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department Director Jan Olrich.

The trails were shut down in late March due to people using the facilities while not practicing social distancing and gathering in numbers larger than 10, officials previously said.

Playgrounds and other facilities in Merrillville remain closed at this time, she said.