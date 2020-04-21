Merrillville trails reopen; summer events canceled

MERRILLVILLE — Officials have reopened two major trails in Merrillville, cautioning users to abide by social distancing guidelines.
On Tuesday the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department announced the opening of the Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.
Those using the trail must practice safe social distancing and group gatherings are forbidden, the parks department said.
“The decision was made because we recognize people are stuck inside their homes,” said Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department Director Jan Olrich.
The trails were shut down in late March due to people using the facilities while not practicing social distancing and gathering in numbers larger than 10, officials previously said.
Playgrounds and other facilities in Merrillville remain closed at this time, she said.
In addition, the parks department also announced the cancellation of summer events, which include the Independence Day Parade, the Summer Concert and Gospel Fest.
