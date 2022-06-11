Merrillville waiting on proposed bond issue

MERRILLVILLE — The town has slowed down the process to establish financing for projects on the south side of town.

The Town Council had been contemplating a $5 million bond issue that could have been used for a new public safety facility to serve that area as well as infrastructure work associated with the Silos at Sanders Farm industrial park.

Town Council President Rick Bella, D-Ward 5, said the council is “going to scrap” a resolution associated with that bond and begin design efforts to obtain a solid cost estimate for the proposed public safety facility.

“The concern is we’re not really sure what the new building is going to cost and what the equipment might be, so we’re just guessing at this point,” Bella said.

Town officials said the public safety building is needed as more development occurs in the southern area of Merrillville. It’s expected to include space for the town’s Police, Fire and Public Works Departments.

Bella said Colorado Street is the ideal location for the facility.

“That’s been selected by the Fire Department based on a variety of criteria,” he said.

Bella said council members “felt like we’re trying to put the cart before the horse” by pursuing a bond before obtaining cost estimates.

“You’ve got to know what the cost is,” Councilman Leonard White, D-Ward 7, said.

He said he wants the town to continue to grow, but he wants to ensure it’s being done the correct way.

“I need to know a lot more details,” White said.

The Silos at Sanders Farm industrial park is planned for 196 acres of land on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. The development will include multiple speculative facilities, and the buildings will offer a total of more than 2 million square feet of space when the project is finished.

Crow Holdings is pursuing the development, and it is starting an extensive endeavor to prepare the site for construction and extend utilities to the area.

Matt Kurucz, of Crow Holdings, said a new electrical substation will be created there, and that will cost about $13 million.

Merrillville officials have discussed designating about $1.7 million of the bond funding for the infrastructure work associated with the Crow development.

Crow also has indicated it would contribute to the public safety facility. That could involve the purchase of a new ambulance, which could be a $300,000 to $350,000 contribution, said Sean Andrews, of Crow Holdings.

