MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville officials are drafting a new master plan and they want residents to be involved in shaping the future of their town.

A kickoff event for the comprehensive plan is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

It will be the first of 10 meetings dedicated to the creation of the plan, which has been named “Merrillville Momentum,” Town Manager Patrick Reardon said.

The plan will address a variety of topics, including existing and future land uses, existing and projected demographics, housing, education, recreation, thoroughfares and infrastructure.

“The comprehensive plan is critical to the town because it will serve as a guide as to how and where future investments are made,” Reardon said. “It is intended to map out where new business, residential and recreational projects will fit with the current ones.”

Creating the comprehensive plan calls for the entire community developing a shared vision and a strategic plan with many goals, officials said.

The plan will include strategies to implement those objectives, Reardon said.

At the kickoff, residents will learn how the comprehensive plan will be developed, and surveys will be provided.

The process allows residents and businesses to express their thoughts for the future of the municipality, so it’s imperative that the community participates.

“The plan will not succeed without the sustained input from the public,” Reardon said.