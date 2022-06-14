Merrillville wants to fill positions faster, retain staff

MERRILLVILLE — Personnel is a priority in Merrillville as the Town Council examines ways to fill positions and retain employees.

Town Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said the Police Department is often affected when an officer retires or leaves for a position elsewhere.

He said it’s common for officers to accrue substantial comp time, vacation hours and overtime throughout their careers, which can result in them “getting paid for, in some cases, months” after they leave Merrillville.

Bella said positions remain empty while officers remain “on the books,” and Merrillville is examining possible funding sources so the town can hire officers earlier “so you don’t have a gap in service.”

This comes as Merrillville is losing two officers. Bella said one officer is taking a position with another area municipality. The other will be working with a federal agency.

“Really, a nice advancement for them, so we’re happy for them, but we sure hate to lose our officers like that,” Bella said.

One way to keep positions filled is to retain employees, Bella said. That’s why the council also is reviewing potential raises for municipal workers in the 2023 budget.

Although the council recently finalized a one-year deal with the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168, Councilman Jeff Minchuk, D-3rd, said work will soon begin on the next contract with the FOP. Those efforts could begin within the next month.

Officers are receiving a $4,000 raise and a $4,000 bonus this year through the one-year agreement. The next contract is likely to be a multi-year deal, and wages will be discussed.

“We certainly want to do a three-year contract,” Bella said.

Providing raises will require prioritizing where money is spent. Bella said Merrillville officials have placed a stronger emphasis on town beautification efforts and community events, but it’s become “a judgment call and a balancing act” to determine how much to spend on those items when there are personnel needs.

“That’s our toughest challenge is where to spend limited funds to provide good service yet still build community and offer beauty to attract developers, as we have, to our town,” Bella said.

He said Merrillville tries to be creative with its finances by using tax increment financing district dollars and other funding methods when possible to reduce the burden on the general fund.

“You can’t just live off the general fund in our budget. It just won’t work, and every city and town struggles with this,” Bella said.

