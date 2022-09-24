Merrillville wants to put the brakes on speeding

MERRILLVILLE — The ongoing speed issues in town have officials contemplating a variety of methods to slow traffic and make streets safer.
Residents have come to several recent Town Council meetings expressing concerns about speeding and reckless driving in their neighborhoods. Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said he’s also fielded many calls from residents concerned about reckless driving that continues in town.
“We’ve been talking quite a bit about an entire traffic-calming program,” Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said.
Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock
Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, said many residents have suggested installing speed bumps in different locations as a possible method to slow down vehicles.
“We have to do something,” he said.
Although speed bumps can be an effective way to force cars to reduce their speeds, they don’t work well in the winter because snowplows will hit them and potentially cause damage, Bella said.
He said town officials are reviewing a similar method to calm traffic.
“So instead of speed bumps, they actually call them speed humps,” Bella said. “So, it’s much wider, it allows a plow to go over it. It’s not a definite bounce with the vehicle; the car actually goes up and over the speed hump.”
Officials are exploring potential locations for speed humps. When they are installed, they will be painted and there will be signage so motorists are aware they are approaching them.
“They will make you slow down,” Bella said.
The town has received several complaints of speeding near 76th Avenue and Madison Street. Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, said rumble strips were added there to slow down traffic.
“It is noticeable when you start to slow down,” White said.
Bella said the town also has started installing more speed limit signs in each of Merrillville’s seven wards, and Merrillville will have officers out watching for traffic violations.
“We’re looking at a variety of things,” he said.
Pettit said that if motorists are caught speeding, he would rather see them receive tickets than warnings because that could be more effective in addressing the town’s traffic issues.
“You’ve got kids in the neighborhoods, you’ve got people driving,” Pettit said. “No, I’m not in favor of giving someone a warning.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IV vitamin therapy bar, El Salto, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-fil-A and Basecamp Fitness opening
Coming
Soon you'll have the chance to mainline nutrients at a new business in Crown Point.
Anyone who wishes to get nutrients straight-up, sans food, Jetsons-style will be able to stop by the new IV vitamin therapy bar DRIPBaR at 10480 Broadway in Crown Point in January.
Owners Bryan and Hannah Cliver are opening the business, which aims to bring holistic wellness to the community.
"The DRIPBaR is dedicated to supporting the health of our clients. IV vitamin therapy is the quickest way to deliver nutrients throughout the body, and we cater to all individuals wanting to make this part of their regimen," Bryan Cliver said. "Whether you are healthy and want to stay that way, or battling an illness or chronic disease, we have something to support your unique personal health."
It will be located at the busy corner of Summit and Broadway.
"We will have a full menu of IV Lifestyle Drips. IV nutrients are absorbed at a much higher percentage, feeding your cells to fuel a more balanced life," he said. "We will have a menu of IV Health support drips to aid your body in recovery and to help fight illness or chronic diseases. We will offer a full menu of quick shots for those looking to supplement their IV or for those in a rush looking for a quick boost in five minutes or less. We will have additional services like infrared sauna to promote health, healing and recovery."
The service can be paid for with a health savings account or flexible savings account as part of one's health insurance plan.
"We will offer mobile IV services for concerts, races and an array of other events as well as to your home for those that prefer to receive their IV in the comfort of their residence," Cliver said.
Open
El Salto celebrated a grand opening at its new restaurant in Cedar Lake, where it took over the former 41 Pizzeria & Pub space.
Robert Mendoza opened the traditional Mexican eatery at 13019 Wicker Ave., a building it shares with Banter Floors. It's part of a local chain with locations in Schererville, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton that's often been voted Best of the Region by Times readers.
El Salto had a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
The sit-down family-dining eatery serves tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, burritos and other Mexican cuisine. It offers authentic fare like Bistek El Salto, Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo, Pollo Ixtapa and Tortas Ahogadas, as well as free-flowing margaritas.
The new location will feature an outdoor patio, a festive ambiance and weekly margarita specials.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 .m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-390-7731 or visit
elsaltorestaurant.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Returning soon
Buffalo Wild Wings will return to Michigan soon, likely next year.
The chicken wing chain recently closed its longtime location on Franklin Street but is building a new restaurant at the Marquette Mall on the corner of Franklin Street and U.S. 20, Michigan City Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Clarence Hulse said.
The new sit-down restaurant will be larger than the past location and located along Franklin Street just north of the Walgreens pharmacy.
Buffalo Wild Wings took the unusual step of closing its restaurant in Michigan City before opening a new one because its lease was up and it couldn't reach terms with its landlord on a short-term lease until it got the new building opening.
"Usually, the commercial landlords want a lease of at least five years," Hulse said.
Buffalo Wild Wings should be reopened in Michigan City by next summer, he said.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Basecamp Fitness plans to have a grand opening at its new Schererville location.
The gym chain will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
"We will have a live DJ, food, prizes, giveaways and other local businesses set up throughout the studio as well," Area Coach Jen Crunk said. "We are also offering a limited class at 4:45pm with music provided by the DJ."
The new gym at 1906 U.S. 41 will offer a chance to sign up for just $1 with a 30-day quit-for-free guarantee during the grand opening.
"Basecamp Fitness is a community that pushes you to become the best version of yourself," Crunk said. "It's a fun and challenging full-body workout that combines strength and cardio in 35 minutes or just 2% of your day with the support of the best coaches. We are excited to bring a new effective and efficient workout to Northwest Indiana."
For more information, visit
basecampfitness.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Chick-fil-A continues its expansion in the south suburbs.
The chicken sandwich chain opened its Bradley Bourbonnais location at 1359 Locke Drive in the Kankakee River town not far from the state line across from south Lake County and north Newton County. The fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Route 50 and Armour Road in Bradley opened on Thursday.
Franchisee Jon Klavohn, a longtime educator who graduated from the nearby Olivet Nazarene University, opened the restaurant, which is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout. The Atlanta-based fast food place known for its antibiotic-free chicken breast sandwich cooked in peanut oil employs about 125 people.
“Being an operator in a community where we have invested so much of our own lives is a dream come true,” Klavohn said. “I look forward to giving back to a community that I love and want to be a part of making the Greater Kankakee area the best it can be.”
Chick-fil-A Bradley Bourbonnais joins 44 other Chick-fil-A eateries now in Chicagoland, including in Schererville and Hobart.
It's open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Gorjana, a Southern California-based jewelry brand, opened a second Illinois location at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.
The jewelry collection features gold plating, solid gold, diamonds, opals, sapphires, turquoise, emeralds and other fine materials.
It also has a store in Chicago's ritzy Lincoln Park neighborhood.
“Retail is fundamental to our brand's growth strategy, and we continue to see a phenomenal, positive response as we look to meet our customers where they live," CEO Jason Griffin Reidel said. "Based on the tremendous success of our location in Chicago, we look forward to bringing the gorjana retail experience to Oakbrook Center, providing customers with the ability to interact with our brand in person and access services like buy online, pick up in store, same day delivery, complimentary bespoke engraving, and assistance from our incredible team of stylists.”
Joseph S. Pete
Second location
Gorjana's new 1,171-square-foot store features mango wood finishes, brass hardware, driftwood details, sea glass accents and live greenery meant to give it a coastal bungalow feel and impart "the brand’s coastal cool vibes." It also has crystal quartz chandeliers, tapestries paying homage to the Laguna Beach coastline and custom candles with "beachy notes of citrus, palm and palo santo."
“We love helping brands further expand their brick-and-mortar footprint in the Chicagoland area,” said Tim Geiges, senior general manager of Oakbrook Center. “Gorjana is a great addition that complements our collection of tenants. Oakbrook Center is proud to welcome gorjana to our shopping center and we know our community will enjoy discovering this brand."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Genric Security Services bought an office in Hobart.
The national private security firm purchased a 5,288-square-foot office at 7779 E. Ridge Road in Hobart. It's part of the Ridgewood Professional Center, an office complex comprised of four professional office buildings on Ridge Road.
Genric will occupy the north portion of the building and continue to lease out the south portion.
“During our time representing the ownership of the Ridgewood Professional Center, we have completed five leases and sold two buildings. With the addition of Genric as an owner and occupant, the complex is now 100% leased," said Antony Miocic, director of office group at Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial. "It’s wonderful to work on a project until the very end.”
Joseph S. Pete
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!