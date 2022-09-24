Merrillville wants to put the brakes on speeding

MERRILLVILLE — The ongoing speed issues in town have officials contemplating a variety of methods to slow traffic and make streets safer.

Residents have come to several recent Town Council meetings expressing concerns about speeding and reckless driving in their neighborhoods. Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said he’s also fielded many calls from residents concerned about reckless driving that continues in town.

“We’ve been talking quite a bit about an entire traffic-calming program,” Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said.

Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, said many residents have suggested installing speed bumps in different locations as a possible method to slow down vehicles.

“We have to do something,” he said.

Although speed bumps can be an effective way to force cars to reduce their speeds, they don’t work well in the winter because snowplows will hit them and potentially cause damage, Bella said.

He said town officials are reviewing a similar method to calm traffic.

“So instead of speed bumps, they actually call them speed humps,” Bella said. “So, it’s much wider, it allows a plow to go over it. It’s not a definite bounce with the vehicle; the car actually goes up and over the speed hump.”

Officials are exploring potential locations for speed humps. When they are installed, they will be painted and there will be signage so motorists are aware they are approaching them.

“They will make you slow down,” Bella said.

The town has received several complaints of speeding near 76th Avenue and Madison Street. Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, said rumble strips were added there to slow down traffic.

“It is noticeable when you start to slow down,” White said.

Bella said the town also has started installing more speed limit signs in each of Merrillville’s seven wards, and Merrillville will have officers out watching for traffic violations.

“We’re looking at a variety of things,” he said.

Pettit said that if motorists are caught speeding, he would rather see them receive tickets than warnings because that could be more effective in addressing the town’s traffic issues.

“You’ve got kids in the neighborhoods, you’ve got people driving,” Pettit said. “No, I’m not in favor of giving someone a warning.”