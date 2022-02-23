 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrillville wraps vaccine incentive offer

Mass vaccination clinic held at Merrillville High School

Lake County Health Department RN Gail Dedrick administers a COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021, at Merrillville High School.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive program has come to a close.

Since the end of 2021, the town was offering $50 Visa gift cards to Merrillville residents who received the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot after Dec. 1

Merrillville started with 200 gift cards and recently handed out the last one. The town funded the incentive program with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Merrillville officials at one time considered buying additional cards, but Councilman Richard Hardaway said the program has ended.

Residents of other towns attempted to take advantage of the incentive, he said, which is one reason Merrillville closed out the program.

“We’ve got people from all over Lake County trying to get these cards now,” Hardaway said.

Council President Rick Bella offered a light-hearted solution to the issue.

“We’ll if they just move here, they can get a card,” Bella joked.

During a recent Town Council session, a resident said some people who were eligible for the gift cards were unable to receive them because they had to appear in-person at Town Hall to obtain them. She said some couldn’t go there during normal business hours because of work.

The decision to conclude the incentive offer comes while Merrillville is working with state and Lake County health officials to host a COVID-19 vaccination program in coming days.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations are available from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway. Vaccinations are available to those 5 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. People also can visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov to register.

Resident Darian Collins suggested Merrillville should continue offering the gift card incentive because of the upcoming vaccination program.

“If you’re going to have that program, have some cards to give to the people as an incentive to come for our residents,” Collins said.

